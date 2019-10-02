Archroma Confirms ZDHC Commitment With First Upload Of 1020+ Products

REINACH, Switzerland — October 2, 2019 — Archroma, a global supplier of color and specialty chemicals towards sustainable solutions, is pleased to confirm it has joined the ZDHC Foundation as a contributor.

Archroma first announced its intention to join the ZDHC Foundation as a value chain affiliate on June 19, 2019. The company is proud to be joining nearly 30 leading brands working together to drive industry-wide change in responsible chemical management, and commits to working on this task in a collaborative and open manner.

The decision is in line with Archroma’s commitment to continuously challenging the status quo in the deep belief that it is possible to make the textile industry sustainable. Archroma develops innovations and system solutions developed in compliance with this commitment and aimed to help textile manufacturers with optimized productivity and/or value creation in their markets.

Archroma is supporting the ZDHC Manufacturing Restricted Substance List (ZDHC MRSL) and the related “pyramid” conformity system designed to eliminate duplicative approaches. This is the fundamental base to the success of ZDHC and all stakeholders of the textile value chain.

Archroma has already uploaded and published a first batch of more than 1020 products on the Chemical Module of the ZDHC Gateway, the online search tool that enables stakeholders in the textile value chain to evaluate the ZDHC MRSL conformance level of chemical formulations used in their production processes. These products are all bluesign® approved and are therefore associated with the highest level of confidence in ZDHC MRSL conformance.

More products will be added in the ZDHC Gateway in the weeks and months to come.

“By joining the ZDHC ”, says Marcos Furrer, President Brand & Performance Textile Specialties at Archroma, “we are proud and committed to helping the textile industry towards a more responsible chemical management and open communication. Because it’s our nature!”

Source: Archroma