Xaar Donates To Arthur Rank Hospice And Cancer Research UK

CAMBRIDGE, England — September 17, 2019 — Xaar plc has donated £4,000 to share equally between Arthur Rank Hospice Charity and Cancer Research UK.

Xaar established a charity giving fund in 2012 to ensure the company’s donations reflected employees’ wishes. All employees from Xaar’s Cambridge and Huntingdon sites were able to nominate and vote for the charity they wanted to support.

Local charity, Arthur Rank Hospice supports people in Cambridgeshire living with a life-limiting illness and those who need end-of-life care. Their extensive range of services are delivered free of charge to patients and their loved ones. As a charity they need to secure £8.25 million every year to deliver their specialist, community-based care. Around half of this comes from commissioned income, with the other half through the passionate efforts and support of the local community.

“We are very grateful to receive this incredible donation of £2,000 from Xaar,” said Emma Bray, corporate fundraiser at Arthur Rank Hospice. “The amount donated could fund an eight-week program for one of our day therapy patients and two nights of vital Hospice at Home care in people’s own homes. Thank you to everyone at Xaar — you are helping us provide care that makes a real difference to the patients and families we care for.”

Established in 2002, Cancer Research UK has become the world’s largest independent research charity focused on cancer. The charity funds pioneering research into the causes, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer and has helped to save millions of lives.

On receipt of the £2,000 donation, Hannah Khan, Cancer Research UK supporter contact advisor said: “Cancer Research UK relies solely on charitable donations and fundraising activities from the community and our corporate partners. Therefore, we want to say a big thank you to everyone at Xaar who chose to support us, and we are very grateful for the generous donation.”

“Our employees were asked to choose a charity that provides benefits to our local community or has a specific connection to them or their family,” said Xaar HR Director Anne Neave. “We are delighted to be able to support both Arthur Rank Hospice and Cancer Research UK this year and we hope our contributions will help both charities continue their great work.”

Posted September 17, 2019

Source: Xaar