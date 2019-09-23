IFAI Expo 2019 Exhibitor Preview: Bolger & O’Hearn

FALL RIVER, Mass. — September 23, 2019 — The team from Bolger & O’Hearn Inc. Specialty Chemicals, (B&O) will be on hand at IFAI Expo 2019 representing DSM Textile Resins and will introduce a new section of their corporate website at the show dedicated to DSM products.

B&O will also demonstrate a new generation of highly durable water, oil and stain repellent technologies engineered for both performance and sustainability. Visit Booth A-926 at The Orange County Convention Center, South Concourse, in Orlando, Fla., October 2-4 to meet the Bolger & O’Hearn team and learn more.

In the fall of 2018, Bolger & O’Hearn became the exclusive distributor for DSM Textile Coating Resins in the United States.

DSM is a leading provider of innovative resins for sustainable coatings systems, including waterborne resins for the textile and related markets.

DSM’s high performance polyurethane and acrylic systems provide lamination ability, abrasion resistance, fire retardance, moisture transmission and several other value-added properties to textiles. In addition to the standard DSM textile product line, Bolger & O’Hearn can also provide fully customized and formulated coatings, finishes and adhesives based on the DSM product technology.

And while you are at the show, be sure to attend the presentation Thursday morning by B&O’s chief chemist, Frank Keohan, on co-engineering textile products for both performance and sustainability.

His talk, “Using Advanced Repellent Finishes to Improve Textile Product Sustainability,” takes place Thursday, Oct. 3 from 10 to 10:50 a.m. at the show on Level 2, Room S210 A-D at the Orange County Convention Center, South Concourse.

Bolger & O’Hearn is a bluesign® system partner. B&O repellent technologies developed for both performance and sustainability include bluesign approved Advanced Fluorine-Free Altopel F3® water repellent and Stormproof/Breathable™ OmniBloq™.

Known for innovation and the highest quality standards, Bolger & O’Hearn frequently develops new chemical products for customers and can turn most requests over quickly. Many of their products use the most environmentally-compliant materials and technologies available. Most are water-based, and Boger & O’Hearn strives to continually improve the health, safety and environmental profiles of the chemistries they develop for the industries they serve.

Source: Bolger & O’Hearn