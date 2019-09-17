At IFAI Expo 2019, B&O Chief Chemist Frank Keohan To Discuss Next-Gen Repellents And Finishing Processes That Support Both Performance And Sustainability

FALL RIVER, Mass. — September 17, 2019 — Until recently, brands serving all sectors of the textile industry often had to sacrifice sustainability for repellent finish performance. But a new generation of repellent chemistries and processes has been engineered that improves both performance and environmental impact.

Frank Keohan, senior technology manager at Bolger & O’Hearn Inc. (B&O), Specialty Chemicals, will discuss this industry breakthrough in a presentation he will deliver at IFAI Expo 2019, which takes place October 2-4

Keohan’s presentation, “Using Advanced Repellent Finishes to Improve Textile Product Sustainability,” takes place Thursday, October 3 from 10 to 10:50 a.m. at the show on Level 2, Room S210 A-D at the Orange County Convention Center, South Concourse, in Orlando, Fla..

Repellent finishes add a number of beneficial properties to fabric including resistance to water, stains and abrasion. In Keohan’s session, attendees will learn the basics behind repellent finishing and be introduced to new technologies that improve sustainability and performance through both the chemistries used and the finishing process.

The talk will include the following topics:

Defining various levels of repellency;

A review of current repellent chemistries;

Test methods;

How to minimize use of hazardous ingredients; and

Co-engineering textile products for both performance and sustainability.

As the senior technology manager at B&O, Keohan has led the development of high performance fabric effects including repellents, odor control agents, and adhesives. He holds a BA-Chemistry from Holy Cross College, an MS-Chemistry from Virginia Tech, and an MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Keohan has more than 30 years of experience in polymer synthesis, applied chemistry, materials science, and textile finishing.

Posted September 17, 2019

Source: Bolger & O’Hearn, Inc. (B&O)