Angelica Recertifies Three Laundries For Hygienically Clean Healthcare

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — September 20, 2019 — Angelica, one of the nation’s largest healthcare linen providers, has recently recertified its Phoenix, AZ, Fresno, CA and Pittsburg, CA facilities as part of the Hygienically Clean Healthcare Certification Program. Angelica maintains this certification at all 23 of its facilities resulting in the most hygienically clean healthcare certified laundries in USA.

Hygienically Clean is the quantified, validated standard and measure for hygienically clean textiles in North America since 2011, and achieving this certification is reflective of their commitment to Best Management Practices (BMPs) in laundering as verified by on-site inspection and their capability to produce hygienically clean textiles as quantified by ongoing microbial testing.

Angelica’s locations are in Phoenix, AZ; Colton, Fresno, Los Angeles, Orange, Pittsburg, Pomona, and Sacramento, CA; Holly Hill and Safety Harbor, FL; Rockmart, GA; Chicago, IL; Somerville and Worcester, MA; Durham, NC; Henderson, NV; Batavia, NY; Lorain, OH; Pawtucket, RI; Columbia, SC; Ooltewah, TN; and Dallas and Houston, TX.

The Hygienically Clean Healthcare certification confirms the organization’s continuing dedication to infection prevention; compliance with recognized industry standards; and processing healthcare textiles using BMPs as described in its quality assurance documentation, a focal point for Hygienically Clean inspectors’ evaluation. The independent, third-party inspection must also confirm essential evidence that employees are properly trained and protected, managers understand regulatory requirements (including OSHA compliance) and the physical plant operates effectively.

“I am very proud of all our employees for earning and maintaining such a prestigious certification in the healthcare laundry industry,” states Jamie Shaddix, Angelica’s Interim CEO. “We are committed to providing exceptional customer service and continually improving our industry-leading patient safety and infection prevention initiatives.”

“Congratulations to Angelica on their recertifications,” said Joseph Ricci, TRSA president and CEO. “This achievement proves their continued commitment to infection prevention and that their laundry takes every step possible to prevent human illness.”

Posted September 16, 2019

Source: TRSA