American Truetzschler Celebrates 50 Years

American Truetzschler, Charlotte, N.C., held an event September 7, 2019, to mark the company's 50th anniversary. It was a family event designed to thank employees for contributing to the company's continued success over the years. The Carolina Panthers' PurrCussion drumline and Sir Purr made an appearance along with some cheerleaders. Guests enjoyed a blend of American and German food, music and activities. The company also recognized 4 employees for their long-term service to American Truetzschler.

The Carolina Panthers' PurrCussion Drumline made an appearance ...
... and so did Sir Purr
American Truetzschler even brought in some cheerleaders for the event.
Stefan Engel, CEO, American Truetzschler
Engel welcomed attendees to the event, which was a celebration of its employees for their dedication and commitment.
Klaus Becker, Honorary Consul of Germany
Becker mentioned there are 210 German-owned companies operating in the Charlotte area and that American Truetzschler has survived by bucking the trend.
Michael Schürenkrämer, Trützschler's Supervisory Board
Schürenkrämer highlighted some of the achievements of the company since its inception in 1969.
Heinrich Trützschler, Trützschler's Supervisory Board
Trützschler said the company supports new ideas both internally and those from the customer.
Trützschler believes the company is set up perfectly for its future.
Trützschler and Schürenkrämer presented Engel with a momento of the occasion.
During the event, American Trützschler recognized 4 employees with service recognition awards. All four employees have worked for the company for more than 40 years! Trützschler shook the hand of Mark Smith (right) who has been an employee for 40 years.
Monte Stratton (center) has been with the company for 43 years.
Wolfgang Naegel (right) is in his 50th year with the company!
Guenter Dohmen (right) has been a loyal Trützschler employee for 55 years!
Schürenkrämer (right) and Dohmen
Detlef Jaekel (left), former American Truetzschler vice president, retired in 2017 after 52 years with Trützschler.
Employees were encouraged to bring their families to celebrate 50 years of American Truetzschler.
