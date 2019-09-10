American Truetzschler Celebrates 50 Years

American Truetzschler, Charlotte, N.C., held an event September 7, 2019, to mark the company's 50th anniversary. It was a family event designed to thank employees for contributing to the company's continued success over the years. The Carolina Panthers' PurrCussion drumline and Sir Purr made an appearance along with some cheerleaders. Guests enjoyed a blend of American and German food, music and activities. The company also recognized 4 employees for their long-term service to American Truetzschler.