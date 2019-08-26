TRSA 8th Annual Healthcare Conference & Exchange: Creating Opportunities For Employee, Company And Market Growth

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — August 9, 2019 — The TRSA 8th Annual Healthcare Conference & Exchange will be hosted against the backdrop of Mission Bay in San Diego on November 19-21, and attendees will have an opportunity to participate in scheduled one-on-one interactions that will enable them to learn about products and services in a focused setting: The Exchange.

Set as the first order of business on November 20 and 21, each morning will offer up to four 15-minute sessions, each with a different associate. Linen, uniform and facility services operator participants may share pressing challenges and learn about the latest product innovations and custom solutions, and associate supplier partners are assured of spending that time with those who are anxious to hear of their products and services. Operators who participate in at least six of these meetings will generate a $500 rebate from the operator registration fee.

The 2018 Exchange was offered as part of TRSA’s 105th Annual Conference in Napa last October. Exchange participants Keith and Julia Pooler, vice president and president of Sacramento Linen Co., said they liked the sessions because they gave both sides an opportunity to zoom in on issues and solutions. “It’s focused on what we’re looking for, rather than them saying something to a group,” said Julia, who is a co-owner of the company with her husband, Keith, who added that the meetings were simpler and more direct than calling up a vendor to visit the plant, allowing them to explore new vendors: “It gave us that opportunity to approach them and let them know what we’re into,” he said.

Steve Twombly, president of Automation Dynamics Inc., Independence, MO, said when The Exchange program was launched by TRSA in 2016, he was skeptical about the value a company such as his, a vendor, would receive by participating in the initiative. By last October, Automation Dynamics were participating in their third Exchange opportunity. “We feel it’s been very, very valuable each time,” he said.

The TRSA 8th Annual Healthcare Conference will welcome keynote speaker Josh Luke, Ph.D., who will provide an engaging and entertaining healthcare executive’s perspective on Selling to Hospitals in the Value Based Care Era. Dr. Luke is a healthcare futurist, ForbesBooks featured author, leading international speaker and social media influencer who writes for LinkedIn’s Healthcare Pulse.

Attendees will also hear from industry and market experts on the following subjects via general session presentations:

Current Healthcare Market-Related Research Review

Healthcare Benchmarking/Survey Report

Legislative and Regulatory Update

Long-Term Care (LTC) Marketing Opportunities

SmartTalks featuring Healthcare Conference Facilitators

Breakout session topics being offered are:

Hygienically Clean Healthcare Certification: Preparation and Audit

Innovations in Transportation

Navigating the Supply Chain in an Era of Hospital Consolidation

Recruiting and the Labor Shortage

Networking receptions are set for Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. On Thursday morning following the final Exchange meetings, attendees will tour Emerald Textiles, a technologically advanced 111,000 square foot hospital linen and healthcare launderer that saves an estimated 120,000,000 gallons of water and more than 750,000 therms of natural gas each year due to its environmental practices.

Linen, uniform and facility services operators who serve the healthcare market will benefit by attending this conference, specifically, those holding these positions:

Independent Owners/Operators

Executive Management

Regional, General Manager, and Production Managers

Next-Generation Managers

Posted August 26, 2019

Source: TRSA