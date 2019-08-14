Red Heart® And Bernat® Launch New Innovative Yarn Products To Address America’s Love Affair With Crafting And Knitting

NEW YORK — August 13, 2019 — An estimated 40 million Americans are active knitters and the trend is on the rise with a growing number of Americans trying their hands at a variety of homemade projects. Red Heart® has launched Red Heart Heat Wave™, a heat generating yarn™ that takes wearable tech to warmer temperatures. Additionally, Bernat® has introduced Bernat® Alize® EZ Wool™, a line of pre-looped, needle-less yarns, which is changing the way consumers approach knitting. Now, millions with varying levels of knitting experience, can create custom, handmade and cozy items and accessories including blankets, throws, pillows, hats, sweaters, gloves and more.

Powered by UV rays, Red Heart® Heatwave™ is heat generating thanks to patented fibers that have the ability to become up to 12-degrees warmer, even on a cloudy day, without having to charge up or plug in thanks to its solar-activated fibers. This new wearable technology, made in the USA, features a classic and versatile color wheel, perfect for updating outdoor gear including hats, gloves, scarves and blankets to help stay warm during daily commutes, sporting events, outdoor activities and even walking the dog. Red Heart® Heatwave™ provides knitters and crocheters new opportunities to be inspired to stitch.

“We are officially disrupting the knitting industry. Our revolutionary patented heat generating yarn allows stitchers to create personalized functional items to stay warm and look cool this season,” says Julia Jackson, New Product Lead at Yarnspirations.com. “We are continuously looking for the newest and latest innovations to meet consumer needs and enhance daily activities.”

Additionally, a brand-new type of yarn is being introduced to lure new consumers to get crafty. First-time knitters, including men and kids, can explore their creativity with Bernat® Alize® EZ Wool™ that makes handmade yarn projects fast and easy with pre-looped yarn, no needles or hooks required. EZ to use yarn will have consumers knitting in minutes, not days and is so simple anyone can master it. Projects can be completed in half the time of traditional knitting without the years of prior experience necessary, giving anyone the satisfaction and pride of creating a quality, handmade project. EZ Wool™ is perfect for creating those chunky and on-trend sweaters, scarves, blankets, pillows and more. In chenille and wool blends, the pre-looped yarn is available in a rainbow of colors.

“We have now made knitting easy and fun for the whole family with the introduction of Bernat® Alize® EZ Wool™ which allows anyone to imagine and create handmade accessories, home goods and gifts faster than ever,” says Julia Jackson, New Product Lead at Yarnspirations.com. “This latest innovation in the yarn space is perfect for crafters and new knitters who will now be able to get the immediate satisfaction of completing quality projects without needles within hours.”

Red Heart® Heat Wave™ and Bernat® Alize® EZ Wool™ are both now available in-store and online at JOANN and will be available online for purchase in September at Yarnspirations.com

Posted August 14, 2019

Source: Red Heart; Bernat