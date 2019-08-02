INVISTA To Expand STAINMASTER® And STAINMASTER® PetProtect® Portfolio Of Products Through Licensing

KENNESAW, GA. — July 29, 2019 — Spilled wine, messy pets and dirty shoes can all take a toll on the furnishings in your home. That’s why INVISTA, the parent company of the STAINMASTER® and STAINMASTER® PetProtect® portfolio of products, has announced plans to develop new licensed product opportunities and to expand its reach to new audiences.

“We develop products that live up to life’s messiest moments. Through new licensing partnerships, we will bring consumers more ways to experience our brand in complementary categories that will allow them to rest easy and enjoy life, just as we continue to do for the flooring industry,” said Brook Brown, Vice President, STAINMASTER® brand.

More than 30 years ago, the STAINMASTER® brand revolutionized the flooring industry by introducing technology never-before available in carpet. Now the brand continues to search for and develop breakthrough solutions to consumers’ everyday messes like those they’ve come to expect from the most trusted brand in flooring. That’s why STAINMASTER® is excited to find innovative licensing partners to extend the brand promise to consumers into new categories.

The STAINMASTER® and STAINMASTER® PetProtect® portfolio will be expanded into home furnishings and home improvement categories that align closely with the brand equities, including furniture, outdoor living, area rugs, upholstery, kitchen countertops, and interior paint.

Source: INVISTA