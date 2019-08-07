Home Furnishings Manufacturing Solutions Expo (HFMSE) To Become Furniture Manufacturing Expo

ATLANTA — August 7, 2019 — Exposition Development Company, Inc. (ExpoDevCo) and Progressive Business Media (PBM) announced today that the name of their highly successful furniture manufacturing tradeshow, Home Furnishings Manufacturing Solutions Expo (HFMSE), will be changed to Furniture Manufacturing Expo.

The name change reflects more clearly the expo’s purpose and dedication in building a platform for furniture manufacturers and suppliers to come together and discover new products, technology, equipment, machinery, and more.

The new name is effective immediately and will be implemented across all avenues and services.

Posted August 7, 2019

Source: Exposition Development Company, Inc. (ExpoDevCo)