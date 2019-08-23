Concept III Speaks About Changes To Outdoor Retailer And Strategic Co-Sponsorship Of Functional Fabric Fair Portland —Powered By PERFORMANCE DAYS®

BOULDER, CO. — August 23, 2019 — Concept III proclaimed the significance of a West Coast-based fabric-specific show catering to the performance textile industry. This announcement comes on the heels of news that Outdoor Retailer (OR) will be cancelling its November 2019 show in favor of focusing on its upcoming January 2020 show.

For the past 30 years, Concept III has been a prominent advocate and supporter of OR’s winter and summer shows. “OR is an excellent show, and it provides incredible opportunities for attendees and exhibitors alike, and we’ll continue to attend for years to come,” said Chris Parkes, President of Concept III. “But having three shows a year, especially a November show focused on consumer goods, meant textile-based, business-to-business companies like Concept III were getting lost in the crowd.”

On August 21, OR unexpectedly revealed changes to its winter buying season, stating, “We will unite Winter Market and Snow Show into a single event, Outdoor + Snow Show, staging January 29-31, 2020 in Denver. We will not produce the Winter Market show in November.” OR added, “We made this decision in partnership with the Outdoor Industry Association (OIA) and after consultation with key brands and retailers through personal conversations, our advisory boards and surveys.”

“Strategically, from a sales standpoint, it makes complete sense for OR to focus on a winter show solely in January, so as not to thin themselves out,” said Parkes. “For years now, I’ve been vocal about addressing the North American market’s need for a specialized show committed to functional fabrics and textiles, and I’m happy to say Functional Fabric Fair Portland —powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS®. will prove to be the ideal source to make this happen for our industry.”

Coming this fall, a new West Coast show will launch in Portland. Known as FUNCTIONAL FABRIC FAIR Portland—powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS®, the show will cater to textile mills, fabric suppliers, and service providers as well as manufacturers, purchasers, and decision makers. Designed to showcase new performance materials for the winter 2021 season, the show will host a range of exhibits, educational events, and networking sessions.

“The North American market has been in dire need of a show of this stature,” said Parkes. “I’m excited about the timing, and I’m confident this show will establish the new framework for events for the functional textile and performance apparel industries.”

As a prominent presenter of the event, Concept III has been collaborating closely with US-based Reed Exhibitions and Germany’s Design & Development GmbH Textile Consult, the primary producers of the show.

“I’m thrilled Concept III has teamed up with Reed and Design & Development to put on the Functional Fabric Fair Portland —powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS®,” said Parkes. “We provide the industry expertise, and they bring the resources and logistical know-how to put on excellent, engaging shows. Together, I know we can best address all the needs of the performance textile industry and its customers.”

FUNCTIONAL FABRIC FAIR Portland—powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS® is scheduled for October 22 & 23, 2019. It will be held in the Oregon Convention Center in Portland.

Posted August 23, 2019

Source: Concept III