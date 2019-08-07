Clear View Bag Company Invests In Second Fusion C From PCMC

GREEN BAY, Wis. — August 6, 2019 — Paper Converting Machine Company (PCMC), part of Barry-Wehmiller, has announced the sale of a second Fusion C flexographic printing press to Clear View Bag Company, an Albany, New York-based manufacturer and converter of plastic bags and roll stock for markets including medical, food, agricultural, retail and industrial.

“We are excited to be purchasing a second Fusion C flexographic press,” said Todd Romer, President, Clear View Bag. “We’ve had a lot of success with our first Fusion C, which has allowed us to offer our customers shorter, more efficient runs. A deciding factor was also the fact that PCMC has been a true partner with us, providing exceptional quality and service.”

With a smaller footprint and fewer parts, the Fusion C is loaded with fast make-ready and waste-saving features, including SteadyPrint, which received the 2019 FTA Technical Innovation Award. This feature couples the bearing arrangement with an algorithm that uses noise-canceling technology to largely remove the impact of bounce when printing graphics with hard edges. With patents pending on all features, SteadyPrint is currently the only product on the market using this kind of technology to provide real-time monitoring and eliminate disturbances.

“We had the great opportunity to serve an existing customer that had first-hand experience with PCMC and the Fusion C,” said Bill Easley, Regional Sales Manager, PCMC. “That speaks volumes about the Fusion C’s value and performance. We look forward to continuing a strong partnership with Clear View Bag.”

Posted August 7, 2019

Source: Paper Converting Machine Company (PCMC)