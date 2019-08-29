BrandBiz Marketing’s Paul Friederichsen To Hold Complimentary B2B Marketing Seminar At FloorTek Expo

DALTON, GA — August 29, 2019 — Paul Friederichsen of BrandBiz Marketing will be offering a one-hour course in B2B marketing on the first day of FloorTek, September 10, from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM. The session will look at some of the latest trends and best practices in B2B marketing, which benefit both consumer and trade brands.

“So many clients I’ve worked with focus too much on techniques and tactics and not enough on strategy and brand development. We’ll talk about getting the priorities in place so their marketing works harder for them,” stated Friederichsen.

Anyone interested in learning the five key drivers to consumer and trade brand insistence should attend this free event. This session will be packed with information and will include an approach to putting together a basic marketing plan. This makes the seminar suitable for anyone responsible for marketing their company, regardless of experience level.

Register to attend FloorTek and experience all of the valuable learning opportunities available. For more information on sessions and events, visit floor-tek.com or contact Stephanie Manis at manis@americanfloor.org.

Posted August 29, 2019

Source: American Floorcovering Alliance, Inc.