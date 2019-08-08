Airbond To Showcase Ground-Breaking Splicing Technology At FloorTek Expo 2019

Wales, UK — August 8, 2019 — Airbond, experts in the science of fibre splicing and its textile industry applications, are to launch two ground-breaking developments to be demonstrated at Floor Tek Expo 2019 in Georgia, USA in September.

Graham Waters, managing director of Airbond, said: “Splicing is a mature technology which had stagnated for decades. We have catapulted it into the 21st century.”

The business, which is based in Wales, UK, recently celebrated securing its second Queen’s Award for Innovation – the UK’s highest accolade for business success.

Mr Waters continued: “This is a very exciting time for the company, and I am looking forward to delivering these game-changing improvements into the textiles and floor covering industry to help our yarn processing clients save time, money and resources.”

The patented technology delivers two ultra-simple and ultra-effective new products which splice wool, wool/synthetic blends and 100 per cent synthetics, splicing S-twist or Z-twist without changing chambers – even joining S to Z.

Airbond has invested heavily in research and development to pioneer cutting-edge manufacturing techniques enabling the company to launch these innovative new products. Each has been meticulously designed with super lightweight, rugged construction which is simple to maintain:

Model 201 is a compact hand-held splicer, designed for everyday splicing of carpet and upholstery yarns.

Model 202 is a fixed-position splicer, designed for frequent, repetitive splicing on machines such as bit-winders. The ergonomic palm-push action eliminates the possibility of RSI, even over a series of long shifts.

The new designs keep the splicing units hidden and protected inside a sturdy 3D-printed shell, making them much more durable. The outer shells are inexpensive, so they can be viewed as consumables on the shop floor while the splicers themselves remain pristine.

To find out more about Airbond’s technology and range of splicers by visiting booth 217 hosted by Scott Yates the newly appointed US textiles agent from PAF Sales, part of BTSR International.

Posted August 8, 2019

Source: Airbond