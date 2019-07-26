Terra Firma and StanChem Polymers Announce Relationship Expansion

BALTIMORE, Maryland — July 25, 2019 — Terra Firma is pleased to announce that StanChem Polymers has chosen to expand the existing relationship between the two companies. Terra Firma will become StanChem’s exclusive distributor in the Northeast, Southeast, Southwest and Midwest regions of the United States.

StanChem is a supplier of high-performance emulsion polymers for the architectural, construction, adhesives, and industrial markets. The company’s state of the art manufacturing plant and R&D laboratory in Connecticut are responsible for its innovative and evolving product portfolio which in turn complement its commitment to a personalized product development approach. One of Stanchem’s key differentiators is its manufacturing flexibility that allows it to service the full spectrum: small batch to commercial scale acrylic and vinyl acetate/acrylic emulsion polymer requirements.

Paul Stenson, President and CEO of StanChem Polymers, said, “We are massively pleased to work with Terra Firma to leverage our investments in plant expansion and R&D to deliver leading edge emulsion polymers to our customers.” We believe they will be an integral part of our company’s mission — to be our customers Expert Partner.

“We are incredibly excited to represent StanChem’s emulsion polymer technologies,” said David Behan, Terra Firma’s CEO. “Paul and his team focus on creating solutions for their customers, not products. Their ability to tweak and refine core emulsion polymers to meet a customer’s unique performance requirements sets StanChem far apart from players that still believe ‘one size fits all.’ We believe their most impressive offering is the ability to engineer true custom solutions with tremendous manufacturing flexibility.”

Terra Firma is a privately-held, multi-regional specialty chemical distributor whose primary focus is the CASE, construction and plastic markets along with several other complementary markets. The company operates three full-service regional customer service centers supporting the efforts of 25+ individuals dedicated to sales. Terra Firma’s sole mission is the careful shepherding of the amazing brands we represent. “Nothing Compares to Solid Ground.”

Posted July 26, 2019

Source: The Terra Firma Company