FloorTek To Feature “Future Connections” Event

DALTON, Ga. — July 22, 2019 — This year’s FloorTek will feature Future Connections, a networking event for job seekers and HR professionals to meet potential employers or job candidates. Future Connections will take place on Wednesday, September 11 from 1-4, and will be attended by college students, job seekers, and HR professionals from the floorcovering industry.

Future Connections is not only an exciting opportunity for those in the job market and those looking to hire; it is also an opportunity for the industry as a whole to position itself as a viable choice for the next generation of workers, and create a draw for young talent.

Dalton, Ga., is the forefront of innovation and technology in floorcovering, and as FloorTek approaches, the American Floorcovering Alliance will be continuing to provide updates on the advanced technologies and events which will be exhibited at FloorTek in September.

For more information about Future Connections, or to sign up as an HR provider, please contact Stephanie Manis at manis@americanfloor.org or Sandra Kiser at Sandra.Kiser@americanfloor.org

See you at FloorTek Expo, September 10-12, 2019, at the Dalton Convention Center.

Posted July 22, 2019

Source: American Floorcovering Alliance