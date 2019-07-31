First Time Exhibitors Hits Record High For FloorTek Expo

DALTON, GA — July 30, 2019 — While many exhibitors at FloorTek have been staples of the exhibition for many years, this year’s exhibitor list features over 24 first-time exhibitors. FloorTek’s environment of being the innovation hub has attracted new and innovative companies to the show, and the floor plan still has a few open spots for newcomers and return exhibitors alike.

The first-time exhibitors this year come from a variety of concentrations, from industrial knife grinding and manufacturing to media and information technology. Among the new exhibitors are Meera Industries, Lang Ligon & CO., Engineered Floors, APC USA, Signal Machine, Expert Die, to name a few. A full list of exhibitors to date is available on the FloorTek website (floor-tek.com), as well as on American Floorcovering Alliance’s social media accounts.

Dalton, GA is the forefront of innovation and technology in floorcovering, and as FloorTek approaches, the American Floorcovering Alliance will continue to highlight both returning exhibitors as well as first-timers.

Posted July 31, 2019

Source: American Floorcovering Alliance