The National Council Of Textile Organizations (NCTO) President & CEO Kim Glas To Deliver Textile Policy Update At The Southern Textile Association’s (STA) Southern Division Spring Meeting

WASHINGTON — May 7, 2019 — The Southern Textile Association’s (STA) Southern Division Spring Meeting will host NCTO President and CEO Kim Glas who will outline key textile policies. Cameron Hamrick, President of Hamrick Mills and Chairman of STA’s Southern Division, and Matt Shannon, Plant Manager for Greenwood Mills and First Vice President of STA, will give opening remarks.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the The Madren Conference Center, Clemson, S.C.

Glas will present an update on textile policies in Washington, ranging from the status of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada-Agreement (USMCA) to Section 301 tariffs.

NCTO is a Washington, DC-based trade association that represents domestic textile manufacturers, including artificial and synthetic filament and fiber producers.

U.S. employment in the textile supply chain was 594,147 in 2018.

The value of shipments for U.S. textiles and apparel was $76.8 billion in 2018.

U.S. exports of fiber, textiles and apparel were $30.1 billion in 2018.

Capital expenditures for textile and apparel production totaled $2.0 billion in 2017, the last year for which data is available.

Posted May 7, 2019

Source: The National Council Of Textile Organizations (NCTO)