ITMA 2019 Exhibitor Preview: Bonas — Jacquard Design From 1,920 Up To 31,104 Hooks On A Single Machine

KORTRIJK, Belgium — May 10, 2019 — At the ITMA 2019 textile machinery show in Barcelona, Spain, from June 20-26th, Bonas will reinforce its position as the leading supplier of shedding systems to both the flat weaving and carpet weaving industries worldwide.

A total of ten jacquards will be operating on advanced weaving machines throughout the show, six of them in operation at the main Vandewiele stand A206 in Hall 4.

A multitude of colours in both warp and weft can be expertly intertwined to produce top quality flat woven carpet, as will be demonstrated by a Bonas Si21 on top of an Itema R9500-2 rapier machine.

Another Si21 on top of a Picanol Optimax rapier will prove the smooth and low vibration running of this 21,504 hook jacquard at high speeds, even with high density fabrics of 112 ends/cm and unbalanced designs.

Both jacquards are driven by the revolutionary Smart Drive, directly mounted to the loom and eliminating the need for a gear box.

Bonas will also demonstrate the maximum jacquard terry weaving flexibility with a 7,680-hook Si8 on display over a 340cm Dornier LTNF terry air jet loom, weaving top quality terry. Terry fabrics on a rapier loom will be also demonstrated at the Picanol booth (Hall 4, stand B101) with a 6,144-hook Si6 on a 260cm TerryMax.

“Total flexibility in both warp and weft is no longer a dream with the end-to-end control that Bonas will show with the successful Ji5 on a 190cm Smit ONE, without a warp beam,” says the company. “This provides total flexibility in weft and warp yarn composition, raw material and thickness and is now within your reach as offered by the Smart Creel. Difficult yarns in weft and simple yarns in warp without compromising on creativity allows you to always run at full speed without warp breakages or tension problems. Individual warp end control gives free rein to your wildest creativity.”

SiR and SiV models will be working above the latest Vandewiele RCE+ Rug and Carpet Expert and the VSi32Velvet Smart Innovator weaving machines being introduced at ITMA 2019.

Elsewhere at ITMA 2019, a Ji2-14 with 2,688 hooks will be on display at the MEI booth (Hall 4, stand B106) weaving labels, and a Ji5-18 with 5,184 hooks will create a four-repeat furnishing fabric on a 340cm R9500-2 loom at the Itema stand (Hall 4, stand C101). A 27,648 hook Si27 will also be working at the Smit stand (Hall 4, stand D107) on top of a 360cm GS980 weaving high quality table linen.

Over 128,000 micro-selector sensors will be actively powering these Bonas advanced jacquard systems at ITMA 2019.

Posted May 10, 2019

Source: Vandewiele NV