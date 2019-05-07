ITMA 2019 Exhibitor Preview: KARL MAYER Technische Textilien GmbH — Machine Technology For Producing Thermoplastic UD Tapes

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — May 7, 2019 — KARL MAYER Technische Textilien GmbH is getting into the market for machine technology for producing thermoplastic UD tapes.

KARL MAYER Technische Textilien GmbH is launching a completely new line for efficiently producing thermoplastic UD tapes, a special type of fibre-reinforced plastics (FRPs).

FRPs are important drivers in the lightweight construction sector and are contributing to the concept of sustainability in the building sector. UD tapes score points here by offering maximum potential for producing lightweight structures. They are made up of unidirectional, continuous reinforcing fibres, which means that they can absorb high levels of stress. Using thermoplastic rather than thermosetting matrix systems gives rise to further advantages. For example, thermoplastic UD tapes can be recycled but, above all, they can be processed more efficiently – an important requirement for mass production.

The mass production of semi-finished products forms the focus of the new line for processing thermoplastic UD tapes. There is a need for reproducibility, quality and efficiency at a reasonable cost – challenges that this company, with its many years of experience in non-crimped fabrics (NCFs) made from glass and carbon fibres, has been tackling.

More specifically, KARL MAYER Technische Textilien has extended its spreading technology to include suitable heating and impregnating modules. The result is a machine system that is setting the trend. This new development delivers a continuous mode of operating, a high production speed, and large tape widths. It represents KARL MAYER Technische Textilien’s latest step along the way to being a systems supplier for dry and impregnated NCFs.

The first line for producing thermoplastic UD tapes will be ready to be presented in autumn of 2019 at KARL MAYER Technische Textilien in Chemnitz and will be available for producing samples on behalf of customers. The first public debut of the new line will be at ITMA, which is to be held from 20 to 26 June 2019 in Barcelona. The machine will also be part of KARL MAYER Technische Textilien’s presentation in the forum of the next Techtextil fair in Frankfurt. The date of this event is 15 May 2019.

Posted May 7, 2019

Source: KARL MAYER Textilmaschinenfabrik GmbH