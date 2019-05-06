IPSUM Technologies, LLC Launching New Pickens County SC Production Operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. — April 24, 2019 — IPSUM Technologies, a high-tech, advanced manufacturing company serving a variety of industries, today announced plans to launch new production operations in Pickens County. The company’s $19.2 million investment is projected to create approximately 55 new jobs.

IPSUM Technologies is an advanced manufacturing company focused on high-technology sectors, including aerospace, space, defense, pharmaceuticals and composites. With industry-leading customers, IPSUM Technologies is committed to being on the cutting edge of manufacturing in a sustainable and responsible manner.

Located at 764 Cartee Road in Liberty, S.C., the company will be moving into an existing facility at the Pickens County Commerce Park. Hiring for the new positions is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2019, and interested applicants should contact careers@ipsumtech.us.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. A $500,000 Set Aside grant was also awarded to Pickens County to assist with costs associated with the project.

“IPSUM is privileged to call South Carolina and Pickens County home for its first advanced manufacturing facility. We believe the state and the county provide us with the right environment, a skilled workforce and the mindset, all the ingredients required for success. We would like to thank the state and Pickens County leadership for their support.” –IPSUM Technologies Co-Chairman and President C. Ashley Heaton

“IPSUM is elated at the announcement of its first advanced manufacturing facility and we are grateful to the state and county leadership for supporting IPSUM in making Pickens County and South Carolina home for the facility.” –IPSUM Technologies Co-Chairman R.J. Singh

“We’re proud to welcome IPSUM Technologies to the South Carolina business community. With an available workforce that is second to none and one of the most competitive business environments in the world, we know that IPSUM Technologies will have all the tools necessary for success here.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“With this announcement, IPSUM Technologies will be joining an impressive roster of advanced manufacturing companies that have decided to do business in the Upstate, and I look forward to watching them succeed there for many years to come.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“It is exciting news when two leaders in the manufacturing industry have the vision to combine factors and call Pickens County home. IPSUM Technologies adds an extraordinary dimension to our community as they join the other world-class companies who are a part of the Pickens County family. We look forward to the many celebrations of their continued success.” –Pickens County Council Chairman Roy Costner

Fast Facts

IPSUM Technologies, LLC is launching new production operations in Pickens County.

$19.2 million investment to create approximately 55 new jobs.

IPSUM Technologiesis a high-tech, advanced manufacturing companyprimarily supporting the aerospace, defense and space industries.

Located at 764 Cartee Road in Liberty, S.C., the company will be moving into an existing facility at the Pickens County Commerce Park.

Posted May 6, 2019

Source: Office of the Governor of South Carolina