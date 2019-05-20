Pindler Releases New Fabrics In Three Exclusive Collections

MOORPARK, Calif. — May 13, 2019 — Pindler, an international wholesaler of decorative fabrics, has released several new products in three of its popular, exclusive fabric collections. These new additions to the Sunbelievable™ Collection, Fusion Collection and Platinum Collection are now available to designers.

Modern, vibrant and cost-effective, Pindler’s Sunbelievable Collection is perfect for any indoor or outdoor setting. It offers a variety of fresh and bright colorways, woven in solution-dyed acrylic and solution-dyed polyester. It has a soft and comfortable feel, and it’s easy to care for, fade resistant and bleach cleanable. All the fabrics have built in performance qualities that make them a perfect choice for both indoor and outdoor applications.

With a total of seven designs, including the new additions, Pindler’s Fusion Collection is a modern, global grouping that draws inspiration from traditional artisan cloths. This eclectic collection features designs reminiscent of Moroccan rugs, tapa cloths, mud cloths and Kuba cloths, adding a contemporary feel through the use of novelty yarns and weave structures along with earth tones and neutral colors.

Pindler’s Platinum Collection has been so popular that the company expanded the line to give designers fresh options within the familiar family of fabrics. The Platinum Collection blends classical and modern elements into timeless, sophisticated draperies. Constructed of the finest fibers and woven in Germany, the collection defines the essence of true quality from fiber to fabric.

The exclusive new fabrics are available at Pindler’s 16 corporate showrooms and seven agent showroom locations across the country as well as two agent showrooms in Canada.

Posted May 20, 2019

Source: Pindler