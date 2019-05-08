Datacolor Launches New Color Lifecycle Management Solutions For The Textile And Apparel Supply Chain

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — May 8, 2019 — Datacolor®, a global supplier of color management technology, announced today the launch of new color lifecycle management solutions intended to deliver greater transparency and confidence for both textile and apparel brands, as well as suppliers, mills and dye houses.

The new offerings include Assessment Services, which encompass a suite of comprehensive color assessment and lab audit services that will significantly reduce the time and cost of product development by ensuring the supply chain is qualified and capable to meet all expectations to assure color quality.

Datacolor also introduces ColorHub, a web-based software solution, which provides an unprecedented real-time view of mills’ color performance. This cloud-based depository of lab dip and production color data will help ensure shade consistency and quality by identifying and taking corrective action to color issues in real time.

“No one better understands how color impacts business than Datacolor, and we continually seek to develop new color management solutions that meet our customers’ needs within today’s complex global supply chain,” said Dustin Bowersox, Market Manager, Textiles & Apparel, Datacolor. “This series of solutions is intended to address several pain points for the textile and apparel supply chain, allowing brands to make better sourcing decisions based on mill performance and sophistication while allowing suppliers to improve operational efficiency by providing real-time data into the quality and consistency of their products.”

