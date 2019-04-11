The Southern Textile Association (STA) Hosts “FUTURE FOCUSED: Charting The Course For 2019 And Beyond”

Smithburg, MD — April 11, 2019 — STA recently concluded its Winter Technical Seminar held at the Textile Technology Center in Belmont, NC. The meeting opened with welcome comments by STA President Andrew Barker of Matrix Yarns and the program was introduced by STA First Vice President Matt Shannon of Greenwood Mills.

The program featured seven presentations of broad interest to members of the industry.

Presentation included:

“2019 Economic Outlook: The Fed is Pausing? Presented By Jim Campbell, CFP® – Campbell Rooks Wealth Management LLC

“Apprenticeship and Collaboration: Elastic Therapy’s Experience” Presented By Chris Harrington – Elastic Therapy

“International Trade Resources” Presented By Mike Hubbard – Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina

“ITMA 2019 Tips For Success In Barcelona “ Presented By Clay Tyeryar – Trade Associations Division at Association and Society Management International, Inc.

“Accelerate Learning With Reality + Augmented Reality: Handsfree/Smart Glasses/HoloLens” Presented By Philip Riddle – SeeDaten

“Synthetic Fibers: Trends & Innovations” Presented By Anna Watts – Triad Polymers



The STA Southern Division Spring Meeting is scheduled for May 15, 2019 at The Madren Conference Center, Bellsouth Auditorium in Clemson, South Carolina.

Posted April 11, 2019

Source: The Southern Textile Association (STA)