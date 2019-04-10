Techtextil 2019 Exhibitor Preview: Archroma — Innovations And System Solutions For Enhanced Sustainability, Color And Performance

REINACH, Switzerland— April 10, 2019 — Archroma, a global leader in color and specialty chemicals towards sustainable solutions, will be at Techtextil to launch its latest innovations and system solutions aimed to help textile manufacturers with optimized productivity and/or value creation in their markets.

Archroma offers a wide portfolio of dyes and chemicals aiming to increase sustainability and innovation along the entire value chain, from fiber to finish.

Archroma is reputed for its continuous flow of ground-breaking innovations, such as the EarthColors®, a range of dyes made from non-edible natural waste from the agricultural and herbal industry, or more recently, the purest indigo, Denisol® Pure Indigo, an aniline-free* synthetic pre-reduced liquid indigo launched in 2018.

At Techtextil, Archroma will present 10 solution systems and 4 innovations, and will hold an “Innovation Session” to present the most prominent of those for the first time ever: Appretan® NTR, a new nature-based binder. (See “Agenda” below).

The Archroma Way

The systems and innovations presented by Archroma have all been selected for their compliance with “The Archroma Way: safe, efficient, enhanced, it’s our nature”. The approach finds its origin in Archroma’s deep belief that it is possible to make the textile industry sustainable.

The Archroma Way is based on 3 pillars:

Safe – with the deeply rooted goal to protect people and our planet. Safe to use, safe to release and also safe to wear. Efficient – with innovating application processes that minimize resources and maximize productivity, both in Archroma’s and its customers’ manufacturing. Enhanced – with the added value created from additional effects, functionalities and aesthetics.

At Techtextil, visitors will be able to discover how The Archroma Way can help them create value in their textile applications and markets.

AUTOMOTIVE & TRANSPORTATION

Archroma will present two new systems ideally suited to textile manufacturers serving the automotive & transportation market:

Light Fast Car, a system designed to keep fabric colors deep, vibrant and matched day after day;

Safe Seats, a halogen-free* flame retardant coating system for synthetic leather upholstery.

At the exhibition, Archroma will introduce Fadex® AS New, a new “super UV protector” to make automotive & transportation textiles more resistant to light. (See “agenda” below.)

OUTDOOR & ACTIVE WEAR

Archroma has developed three new systems designed to add value in outdoor & active wear applications:

Color Vibe, a system for nylon sportswear to maintain color vibrancy, time after time, wash after wash;

Fast Sport, a coloration system for polyester knitted sportswear, providing the best fastness in the shortest possible time with a reduced environmental footprint;

Odor Control, a system for improved material longevity, freshness and wearing comfort due to the lasting dual-action technology of Sanitized® Odoractiv 10. Odor-causing bacteria cannot adhere to the textile surface and bad smells are trapped and neutralized; and permastink cannot build-up in your sportswear.

Visitors at the Archroma booth will be able to learn more about the brand new Foron® SP-WF, a range of high-performance disperse dyes for polyester sportswear.

WORKWEAR & UNIFORMS

Archroma’s experts will present 4 new systems applicable to workwear & uniforms:

Bright Dream, a formaldehyde-free* system for whiter than white fabrics that require no ironing;

Power Cotton, a system for comfortable cotton fabrics with more than 5 times higher abrasion resistance;

Tough Camo, A non-infrared reflective pigment printing system for military wear, with high durability and dramatically reduced water consumption;

Odor Control (see above).

Innovative technologies are used in these systems, such as the newly launched Arkofix® NZW, a formaldehyde-free* resin for whiter on-iron or easy-to-iron fabrics.

NON-WOVEN

Archroma has developed one new system applicable to non-wovens:

Filter It Clean, a formaldehyde-free* and APEO-free bonding system that makes non-wovens strong and safe even when wet.

Archroma will present for the first time at Techtextil a new, ground-breaking innovation: Appretan® NTR, a water-based textile coating binder that rallies renewable natural ingredients for applications such as tea bags and coffee filters or capsules.

Don’t miss the exclusive “Innovation Session” and get your early copy of the dedicated media release. (See “agenda” below.)

“With Archroma’s wide portfolio, we touch and color people’s lives every day, everywhere,” explains Nuria Estape, Head of Marketing & Promotion, Brand & Performance Textile Specialties, Archroma. “The innovations and systems that we present at Techtextil have been developed with that in mind, along the goals of “The Archroma way”: Safe, efficient, enhanced. We are determined to be transformation leaders in our industry, because it’s our nature!”

AGENDA:

Fadex® AS New – Innovation Session & Drinks

Date & Time: 15 May 2019 @10:30am

Speaker: Mark Dohmen, Head of Archroma’s Competence Center Automotive & Synthetic Dyeing, Archroma

!EXCLUSIVE! Appretan® NTR – Innovation Session & Drinks

Date & Time: 15 May 2019 @4pm

Speakers: Damien Corpet, Head of R&D Laboratory Coating and Finishing, Archroma, and Olivier Charrier, Head of Technical Support Finishing, EMEA, Archroma

Location: Hall 3.0, booth B33

Posted April 10, 2019

