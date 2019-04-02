Archroma At China Interdye With Innovations And Solution Systems For Enhanced Sustainability, Color And Performance

REINACH, Switzerland — April 2, 2019 — Archroma, a global supplier of color and specialty chemicals towards sustainable solutions, will be at China Interdye to present its system solutions for optimized productivity and/or value creation in textile coloring and manufacturing.

Archroma offers a wide portfolio of dyes and chemicals aiming to increase sustainability and innovation along the entire value chain, from fiber to finish.

At China Interdye, visitors will be able to experience how Archroma can help them create value in their textile applications and markets.

The systems and innovations presented by Archroma have been developed and selected for their compliance with “The Archroma Way: safe, efficient, enhanced, it’s our nature”. The approach finds its origin in Archroma’s deep belief that it is possible to make the textile industry sustainable.

AUTOMOTIVE & TRANSPORTATION

With the completion in 2018 of the acquisition of M. Dohmen, Archroma now offers a reinforced portfolio of dyes and chemicals ideally suited for synthetic fibers and wool, including for the automotive sector.

Archroma has also decided to establish its new Global Competence Center for Automotive and Synthetic Dyes in the M. Dohmen site in Germany, where its expert team of automotive solutions specialists will provide innovation and technical application support to automotive customers globally.

Archroma will present system solutions ideally suited to textile manufacturers serving the automotive & transportation market, such as the recent:

Light Fast Car, a system designed to keep fabric colors deep, vibrant and matched day after day; based Fadex® AS New, a new “super UV protector”.

Archroma’s experts will also present a new package solution especially developed for synthetic microfiber suede material, combining our Dorospers® K & A dyes for high light fastness, Pekoflam® for flame retardancy and Nuva® N for the repellence and release of oil, soil and water.

OUTDOOR & ACTIVE WEAR

Archroma helps the outdoor & active wear sector to bring ideas to life with exciting color effects, with technology to make gear more resistant to extreme weather conditions from heatwaves to rain pours, with thermo-control and protection solutions, as well as with finishes for softness and comfort.

Archroma has developed new system solutions designed to add value in outdoor & active wear applications:

Color Vibe, a system for nylon sportswear to maintain color vibrancy, time after time, wash after wash; based on super-fast metal-free* Nylosan® S high concentration range of acid dyes;

Odor Active, a dual odor active system that fights the natural body odor and stops odor-prone bacteria from sticking to the fabric, stopping the infamous permastink to impregnate our favorite sportswear; based on Sanitized® Odoractiv 10.

DENIM & CASUAL WEAR

Archroma is reputed for its continuous flow of ground-breaking innovations providing a unique portfolio of solutions to denim manufacturers, such as:

The EarthColors®, a range of dyes made from non-edible natural waste from the agricultural and herbal industry, or more recently

the “purest indigo”: Denisol® Pure Indigo, an aniline-free* synthetic pre-reduced liquid indigo launched in 2018.

In addition, several new systems developed by Archroma can be used in denim and casual wear:

Denim Vibe, a sulfur-based system to efficiently create bright ocean blue denim; based on pre-reduced bright blue sulfur Diresul® Ocean Blue dyes;

Indigo Flow, an aniline-free* indigo system that produces authentic denim without compromising our planet, based on the above mentioned new Denisol® Pure Indigo;

Indigo Reflection, a coloration system that behaves like indigo, but with a more sustainable and efficient process; based on our new Diresul® Smartdenim Blue sulfur blue specialty;

Stay Dark, a complete system for long- lasting, dark navy jeans; with Diresul® RDT exclusive sulfur technology;

FASHION

Archroma helps its customers to get ahead at every level of the textile processing chain, with a focus on adding value, accelerating time to market and increasing sustainability.

Archroma offers to textile manufacturers and brand owners the tailor-made system solutions that they need to bring innovation and inspiration to their creations:

Deep Dive, a complete system for highly efficient coloration with less water; based on Drimaren® Ultimate HD reactive dyes for high build-up;

White Water, a system for t-shirts that stay white and bright for longer, without wasting a single precious drop; based on biodegradable, eco-certified, all-in-one Blue Magic pretreatment.

For babywear, Stamp It Safe, a formaldehyde-free* printing system for soft fabrics, which is better for you and our planet; based on Helizarin® SFT, a binder designed for high fastness;

For children, Power Cotton, a system for comfortable cotton fabrics with more than 5 times higher abrasion resistance;

COLOR INSPIRATION & MANAGEMENT

Visitors at the booth will also be able to explore the ‘Color Atlas by Archroma®‘, a unique tool dedicated to providing fashion designers and stylists with off-the-shelf color inspiration that can be implemented in production with just a few clicks.

The Color Atlas contains 4,320 colors on cotton poplin, and online at https://coloratlas.archroma.com, almost double compared to similar tools available to textile and fashion specialists.

“With our expert system solutions for color and performance, we touch and color people’s lives every day everywhere in markets like automotive or sportswear,” explains Robert Liu, Head of Sales for China at Archroma. “This is why Archroma is committed to continuously challenge the status quo in the deep belief that we can make our industry sustainable. We create color and chemical technologies that help textile manufacturers offer textiles and garments that are more innovative and sustainable to win on their own markets.”

Visit Archroma at Booth A100.

* Below limits of detection

