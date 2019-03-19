TRSA Production Management Certificate Boosts Employee Retention, Recognition

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — March 19, 2019 — TRSA continues to raise the bar on industry professional development opportunities with the premiere of a new Production Management Certificate. Created to encourage managers and supervisors to build the skills and competencies necessary for success in their linen, uniform and facility services careers, the Production Management Certificate was developed following a TRSA-commissioned study and job analysis of the Production Management roles, responsibilities, tasks, skills and knowledge required of the position that was completed in 2018. In addition to receiving a certificate of completion after successfully finishing the modules and testing, individuals can also earn six hours of CPE towards the TRSA Certified Professional Laundry Manager (CPLM) designation.

This self-paced, self-study course is accessed online through the TRSA On-Demand Learning Center. The course consists of six webinars that must be viewed followed by short (five-to-seven question) quizzes that must be completed following each webinar. Seventy percent of the questions for each quiz must be answered correctly. Upon successfully viewing each webinar and passing all six quizzes, participants will receive the TRSA Production Management Certificate.

The Production Management Certificate curriculum is being offered to TRSA members for USD $295 and covers these subjects:

Operations:

Process Improvement

Essentials of Supervisor Training and Production Scheduling

Plant and Production Metrics

Leadership/Management:

Conflict Resolution for Managers

Hourly Employee Retention: Tips to Avoid Turnover

Safety:

Real World Practices for Reducing Workplace Injuries

“This new certificate course offers production supervisors and managers an opportunity to improve their knowledge and demonstrate their accomplishment to their peers and management,” said TRSA President & CEO Joseph Ricci. “In addition, this professional-development program can be completed at the participants’ discretion remotely, minimizing time and financial constraints. Similar certificate programs have been introduced in other service and manufacturing sectors, and provided increased skill and knowledge development while increasing employee growth and retention.”

TRSA’s Education Committee is currently working on content for additional certificates, such as safety management and maintenance management.

Posted March 19, 2019

Source: TRSA