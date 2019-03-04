SDL Atlas Introduces RemoteAccess, Remote Instrument Monitoring Application

ROCK HILL, SC — March 4, 2019 — SDL Atlas is pleased to introduce RemoteAccess, Remote Instrument Monitoring Application, a revolutionary new system for monitoring and tracking the progress of instruments from outside of the lab.

Through the RemoteAccess, operators can now track the real-time testing progress of instruments anytime, anywhere, on the go. No longer confined to laboratories during long tests, the App allows operators to view remaining testing time against the end of a test, giving them a good grasp of the testing status with a glance of the RemoteAccess App.

Additionally, pop-up messages will notify operators 5 minutes in advance of the end of the tests with optional notification sound and/or vibration alerts.

“The launch of the new RemoteAccess App further demonstrates SDL Atlas’s commitment to providing innovative solutions for our customers,” said Chuck Lane, President of SDL Atlas. “RemoteAccess will allow our customers more flexibility in managing their standards testing by allowing their instruments to be monitored from any location, leaving them free to leave the lab during long tests, thus increasing efficiency.”

The RemoteAccess App is currently available for download for both the iOS and Android Platforms and compatible with three SDL Atlas Instruments, the Martindale Abrasion and Pilling Tester, the RotaPill and the newly redesigned Launder-Ometer, which will be available in June. More instruments will be added to RemoteAccess over time.

Explore RemoteAccess: https://sdlatlas.com/products/remoteaccess

SDL Atlas is committed to providing customers confidence in standard based testing. With offices and experts in the United States, United Kingdom, Hong Kong and China, plus agents serving over 100 countries, SDL Atlas is ready to support its customers with instruments, equipment, test materials, and services anywhere in the world.

Posted March 4, 2019

