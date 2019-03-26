INX To Showcase Direct To Object And Textile Printing Inks At InPrint USA

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — March 26, 2019 — With industry-wide interest in Direct to Object printing continuing to grow, INX International Ink Co. will direct attention to their integration capabilities and new ink products for textile printing at InPrint USA. The April 9-11 event will be held at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville.

INX (booth 219) will be introducing the new TRIANGLE® DT8 and DT8-PRO aqueous inks, and demonstrate the CP100 UV Digital Cylindrical Printer and the SLED test machine. Jim Lambert, Vice President – Digital Division, says INX has all the equipment and products to be successful in the Direct to Object printing market.

“When Direct to Object printing first began, it was more or less putting an existing ink into a printhead to see if it would work. Printheads now have advanced so much and become application specific,” says Lambert, a 35-year digital printing industry veteran.

“It’s all part of the process before we test on the specific or intended substrate. We are now at the point where brand owners are driving the push to print bottles and other cylindrical packaging in large volumes to increase their marketing real estate and shelf appeal. And one of the impressive things about Direct to Object printing is that you can reduce waste and cost by eliminating a substrate all together.”

The CP100 UV Digital Cylindrical printer is popular since it can create specialized packaging in a matter of minutes. It offers integrators a cost-effective, standalone solution with proofing and prototyping capabilities for small production runs on 2-piece cans, bottles or other cylindrical objects using four colors, white ink, and spot high-thickness varnish. The CP100 utilizes a long life UV curing system and UV curable inkjet inks specifically formulated for proofing on metal.

Any products developed using the CP100 or the CP800 can be tested with the SLED. A cost affordable test and demonstration machine, the single-pass unit examines inks and chemistries in different fluid delivery systems. It also can test printheads and a variety of ink sets, giving the brand owner or integrator the ability to see how the inks responds to a wide range of substrates and materials.

The TRIANGLE DT8 and DT8-PRO water-based aqueous textile inks bring an added dimension to digital printing. Designed for direct-to-textile and transfer printing on polyester, or mixed synthetic fabrics that contain a minimum of 60 percent polyester, these high-performance, fast drying inks also can be used on flags and banners. They are intended for use with Epson® DX4, DX5, DX7 and TFP printheads and offer a brilliant color gamut.

