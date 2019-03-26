IDEA®2019 Exhibitor Preview: Curt G. Joa Inc.

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — March 26, 2019 — Curt G. Joa Inc., a global, custom-engineering design and machine-building company, announced the availability of a new vacuum roll technology.

The new INFINITY™ Roll from Curt G. Joa uses a patented design and ensures complete control of nonwoven materials throughout the entire production process. Regardless of material shape or size, materials remain in control without deviation, increasing production efficiencies, material savings and product quality.

The unique INFINITY Roll has three key benefits for customers:

Maximum Product Control: Control the whole product throughout the entire process. Superior Flexibility: Transfer previously difficult-to-control materials and product shapes with ease. Maximum Production Efficiency: Increase product quality and decrease downtime.

Kevin Zeinemann, corporate director of engineering, explained further, “The trend to lower [gram per square meter] material will accelerate, and those materials can become difficult to control at high production speeds. Furthermore, newer materials that incorporate sensory features, such as softness for example, may result in slippage during the converting process. The patented INFINITY Roll corrects the process deviations that may otherwise result, reducing machine downtime and product quality defects.”

Among the industry accolades, the INFINITY Roll has been nominated for the IDEA Achievement Award, and Paula Inda, corporate director of global marketing, commented, “The focus of our inventions is always solving customers’ production challenges but of course we are delighted with the industry recognition. It is quite an honor for us to be included among the other nominees.”

For additional information about JOA and its global capabilities and innovations, please visit Booth #942 during the IDEA19 trade show in Miami Beach, Fla., March 26-28, 2019

