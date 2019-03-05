Hohenstein Academy 2019

BÖNNIGHEIM, Germany — March 1, 2019 — Since March Hohenstein is paving the way to modern learning worlds with the e-Academy. Digital and independent of time and location, the Academy thus offers access to valuable content from all areas and competences of the company to anyone who is interested. There are webinars, webcasts, tutorials and further digital formats in the following subject areas:

Textile basic knowledge;

Comfort and performance;

Clothing technology;

Safety and sustainability;

Laundering and cleaning; and

Medicine and healthcare.

The Academy is constantly expanding its digital offer. Fresh and new formats are always available — wherever and whenever you need them. This new offer provides the user with numerous benefits. Those interested no longer have to travel to Hohenstein to experience and learn new things first-hand. Therefore, the Academy has devoted itself to the concept of blended learning. For example, the Academy will provide the traditionally well-attended basic laundry technology course modularly and will offer content both digitally and at events on site.

Please find details in the course overview. Here, you will also find the courses of the subject areas comfort and performance. The experts teach in a tried and tested manner both on site in Hohenstein and, on request, at the customer’s facility.Hohenstein hopes that the realignment and digitization of the Academy will give it new impetus, above all, in the area of commercial laundry. The completely rebuilt Academy will also develop a comprehensive course program for proper linen care on behalf of the German Certification Association.

Posted March 5, 2019

Source: Hohenstein