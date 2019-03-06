HanesBrands Earns 12th United Way Spirit Of North Carolina Award

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — March 6, 2019 — With a culture that fosters good citizenship, HanesBrands employees are making a habit of winning the annual United Way Spirit of North Carolina Award.

Hanes and its employees have earned their 12th fundraising campaign award from the United Way of North Carolina for exceeding their $1.8 million goal and demonstrating outstanding community support through United Way involvement.

The company’s 2018 campaign included pledges that will raise more than $2 million this year for United Way of Forsyth County and surrounding counties. Employee participation increased by 73 percent versus last year’s campaign. In addition to monetary contributions, Hanes’ employees invested in their community through volunteering and organizing special events with proceeds benefitting the campaign.

“This year’s award is a testament to the generosity and community-service passion of our employees,” said Cheryl Lindsay, director of diversity and inclusion for HanesBrands and chair of the company’s United Way campaign. “Our employees care deeply about their communities, and it’s that dedication to investing in the area where we live and work that won us this great honor once again.”

Hanes is one of three companies in Forsyth County, and one of 33 organizations in the state, to win the most recent United Way Spirit of North Carolina award. The company annually runs one of United Way of Forsyth County’s top campaigns and has raised more than $43 million since 2000 that has been invested in critical community service organizations. Hanes has won the Spirit award for 11 consecutive years.

“The Spirit of North Carolina Award recognizes the collaborative partnerships United Way of Forsyth County builds with its supporters,” said Cindy Gordineer, president and CEO, United Way of Forsyth County. “We are honored to have HanesBrands as a key stakeholder for a shared future where everyone in our community thrives and reaches their full potential.”

Source: HanesBrands