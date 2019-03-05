Apparel And Footwear Industry Urges Swift Congressional Approval Of USMCA

WASHINGTON — March 4, 2019 — The American Apparel & Footwear Association announced its full support for quick passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) today.

“Our North American apparel and footwear value chain is an integral component of the future of our industry,” said Rick Helfenbein, president and CEO of the American Apparel & Footwear Association. “USMCA provides the stability and predictability that we need for our companies to invest in the region as we grow our footprint. Today, more than 200,000 American jobs in our industry are supported by NAFTA. We are calling on Congress to approve the USMCA this year and for the Administration to quickly and seamlessly implement it.”

“To meet the needs of today’s retail environment, apparel and footwear companies need to have a diverse supply chain that can meet consumer expectations,” said Tom Glaser, vice president, VF Corp. and president, Supply Chain and AAFA Chairman. “The North American region is a key part of this matrix, and the USMCA will be an important part of its future.”

AAFA has long supported the USMCA negotiations, calling for the resulting agreement to be trilateral with Mexico and Canada, to not harm to the industry’s supply chains, and to be seamlessly implemented. As part of its support for USMCA, AAFA is an active member of the USMCA coalition.

Posted March 5, 2019

Source: The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA)