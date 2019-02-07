Sri Venkatalakshmi Spinners (SVS/SAF) Grows And Successfully Starts A High Capacity BRÜCKNER Coating Line

LEONBERG, Germany — February 7, 2019 — A state of the art BRÜCKNER multi-purpose coating line for technical textiles has been successfully commissioned and is operating since the beginning of 2018 at Sri Venkatalakshmi Spinners (P) Ltd. (SVS) in Udumalpet, a textile town about 70 km from Coimbatore City, in the South of India. SVS was established in 1980 and now focuses primarily on the spinning of different yarn qualities, the manufacturing of various types of fabrics by weaving, circular knitting and warp knitting and the manufacturing of various coated materials and Technical Textiles with a very modern coating line.

SVS strives to maintain its environmental sustainability efforts by generating their own electric power through grid-connected wind mill and they are currently working on a large-scale LT photovoltaic power generator project. After a careful consideration of today’s business, the change in the technological environment and their capability, SVS has established a very modern world-class coating infrastructure to become an integrated value-added manufacturer of Technical Textile products. They want to capitalize their spinning and fabric infrastructure as well as their knowledge base to develop value added Technical Textile products for various applications.

The company has started its Technical Textile production in December 2017 under the name of SVS Advanced Fabrics – (SAF). The project is one of the most modern and advanced production units in India. The company specializes currently mainly in high-tech preparation for digital printing, automotive fabrics, functional textiles for sports and leisure as well as fabrics for architectural purposes. Mr. Gopinath Bala, who takes care of their technical, product development and marketing activities, leads the company together with a strong and experienced management team. He holds several university degrees in Textile Technology, Polymer sciences as well as Business Administration and worked several years in the US for the National Aeronautics and Space Agency (NASA) and the Department of Defense (DOD-DARPA). He is also a Board Member, Council of Administration – South Indian Textile Research Association (SITRA), a primer textile research institute at Coimbatore. Mr. Raja, Operations Director, who takes care of the production has started his career with CHT – BEZEMA a German multinational specialty dyes and chemical manufacturing company as Technical manager in 1999. He worked for 18 years in various application fields like pre-treatment, dyeing, finishing, printing & coating.

SAF has partnered with BRÜCKNER Textile Technologies (Germany) to ensure that the machine will be customized exactly to their needs. BRÜCKNERS local partner, Voltas Ltd. (Textile Machinery Division) supports the customer with an extraordinary local service for troubleshooting and spare parts supply. The modern BRÜCKNER coating line is equipped with the best in class heat consistency available on the market throughout, is environmentally friendly heated with LPG fuel. An integrated Zimmer, Austria coating head with a high precision magnet roller coating head and a screen coating and printing facility ensures in combination with a Mahlo (Germany) QMS weight measurement system, that the coated products (mainly preparation for printing) always meet the specifications consistently at high levels.

Mr. Bala explains why SAF decided to move forward in this project together with BRÜCKNER:

SVS choose BRÜCKNER because they were the clear leader and a strong knowledge partner with a very long history of experience in the Technical Textile Industry. BRÜCKNER had adopted to technical textiles and started providing machinery to the industry way back when Europe started its ventures in Technical Textiles. SAF is a new company venturing into Technical Textiles, having a strong knowledge partner in various spectrum of products and processes to support us was the main reason for us to choose to partner with BRÜCKNER. Additionally BRÜCKNER’s equipment’s are of very high quality, precisely engineered, low maintenance and consume the lowest energy levels.

The SVS – SAF Management team has strong experience and background in Technical Textiles applications and Polymers as well as conventional dyeing and printing. Together with business partners they provide complete solutions, support and guidance. 40 years of experience in manufacturing yarns and in manufacturing various types of fabrics give them the ability to foresee global and domestic trends and stay ahead of the curve. BRÜCKNER wishes SVS Advanced Fabrics (SAF) a continuous growth as well as success and will support the customer with technological advice on site within the near future.

Posted February 7, 2019

Source: Brückner Textile Technologies GmbH & Co. KG