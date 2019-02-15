SilcSkin™ Decollette Pad Awarded Winner Of LNE & Spa’s Best Product In Neck And Decollete Category Two Years In A Row

LOS ANGELES — February 15, 2019 — SilcSkin – silicone anti-wrinkle pad pioneer and creator of the original and #1 selling Decollette pad – was awarded LNE & Spa’s Best Product for 2019 in the Neck and Decolleté category for the second time. The Decollette Pad was selected based on rave reviews from LNE & Spa readers and attendees of the International Congress of Esthetics and Spa. Developed by two-time Emmy award winning make-up artist Camille Calvet over a decade ago, SilcSkin silicone pads are the “secret” to preventing and smoothing out wrinkles and scars without chemicals or surgery. Winners are featured on LNEOnline.com

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Les Nouvelles Esthétiques & Spa again this year,” said founder of SilcSkin, Camille Calvet. “Nothing makes me happier than hearing from so many women about how much our Decollette pad helped them look and feel better.”

Camille discovered the benefits of silicone when working on set as a special effects make-up artist in Hollywood two decades ago. On set one day, she realized after removing silicone material, the skin appeared smoother. This discovery led to the development and launch of the original Decollete silicone pad by SilcSkin™ in 2003.

Today, SilcSkin is a complete non-invasive anti-aging silicone beauty line that treats and prevents wrinkles on the chest, neck, face and hands overnight. Made from 100% medical grade silicone in the U.S.A under sterile lab conditions, SilcSkin pads are developed using a perfected platinum curing process for a stronger and longer lasting product. SilcSkin pads are waterproof, hypoallergenic, contains no fragrance and allergy causing latex, urethanes or adhesives. Reusable for up to 30 days, SilcSkin is soft and comfortable and simple to use while you sleep. The product is sold at more than 1500 retailers worldwide including high-end ecommerce and catalog.

Posted February 15, 2019

Source: SilcSkin