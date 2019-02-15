Gentherm Partners With ThermoAnalytics To Advance Human Thermal Comfort Predictions

NORTHVILLE, Mich. — February 15, 2019 — Gentherm, the global developer of innovative thermal management technologies today announced a partnership with ThermoAnalytics, Inc., a thermal modeling software development firm, to improve human thermal comfort predictions.

Individual comfort varies widely from person to person, and there is an increased need to improve existing and develop new software capabilities that can accurately predict an individual’s personalized comfort and wellness. The collaboration leverages the thermophysiology expertise from both companies to design and develop new specialized and unique tools that will support a deeper understanding of true thermal comfort.

The partnership aims to move beyond thermal comfort predictions to include the effects of moisture on human comfort. ThermoAnalytics will add new functionality to their software based on previous research conducted with industry-leading companies and the U.S. Army. The advanced software capability will enable Gentherm to improve the personalized thermal comfort experience provided through the Company’s Climate Control Seat (CCS®) and future ClimateSense™ solutions. These features will be integrated into ThermoAnalytics’ robust suite of thermal modeling software.

“Gentherm and ThermoAnalytics share a vision of a human-centric approach in understanding and delivering personalized thermal comfort,” said Phil Eyler, President and CEO of Gentherm. “We anticipate that these advanced tools, leveraging predictive analytics, will allow us to accelerate our continued innovation of industry leading thermal solutions.”

“In addition to gaining deeper knowledge of human thermal comfort, the partnership will provide us with a better understanding and ability to predict the impact of moisture in human comfort, which is the next breakthrough in thermal modeling,” said Keith Johnson, President and CEO of ThermoAnalytics. “Collaborating with a market leader like Gentherm assures that these tools are both innovative and align with the needs of the market.”

Posted February 15, 2019

Source: Gentherm Inc.