DuPont Industrial Biosciences And Essential Ingredients, Inc., Expand Distribution Partnership

WILMINGTON, Del. — February 14, 2019 — DuPont Industrial Biosciences has expanded its distribution agreement with Essential Ingredients, Inc. In addition to distributing DuPont’s Personal Care portfolio, Essential Ingredients will now distribute the company’s cleaning enzyme solutions, which offer next-generation cleaning for next-generation living to customers and end consumers.

“We are very excited to be expanding our partnership with Essential Ingredients to the North American household, industrial and institutional (HI&I) market segment. The unique capabilities of Essential Ingredients make them the right partner to support growth in this segment,” said Marvanne DeClerck, Regional Industry Leader, Home & Personal Care. “We are looking forward to using their channels to bring our innovative products to the market and inspire more sustainable, cost-efficient cleaning solutions.”

“Essential Ingredients is pleased and proud to add cleaning enzymes to our growing portfolio of DuPont products,” said Kris Maynard, CEO of Essential Ingredients, Inc. “DuPont has a rich history in innovative chemistry and this fits perfectly into Essential Ingredients’ strategy to add only the best suppliers and products to our portfolio as we continue to enter new market segments.”

From the lab to the home, DuPont’s cleaning solutions, including the PREFERENZ® line of laundry enzymes and EXCELLENZ® line of dishwashing enzymes, deliver the sustainable performance customers are demanding. Our market-leading biological catalysts deliver industry-leading cleaning performance while allowing for reduced labor and cycle-times, decreasing the impact of harsh chemicals on the wear-and-tear of equipment, and extending the lifetime of linens and fabrics.

Posted February 14, 2019

Source: DuPont Industrial Biosciences