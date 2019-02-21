Bolger & O’Hearn To Showcase DSM Resins, New Website And Next-Gen Stormproof Water Repellent At Techtextil NA 2019

FALL RIVER, Mass. — February 21, 2019 — Bolger & O’Hearn, Inc. Specialty Chemicals, (B&O) will showcase DSM Resins, introduce their new corporate website and continue launching B&O’s new “Stormproof/Breathable” durable water repellent, OmniBloq™, at Techtextil NA 2019. The media and public are invited to visit Bolger & O’Hearn in Booth 1635 to learn more.

Techtextil NA 2019 takes place at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, NC, USA, Feb. 26-28, 2019.

In September of 2018, Bolger & O’Hearn entered an exclusive agreement to represent DSM Coating Resins in the United States. DSM is a leading provider of innovative resins for sustainable coatings systems, including waterborne resins for the textile and related markets. DSM’s high performance polyurethane and acrylic systems provide lamination ability, abrasion resistance, fire retardance, moisture transmission and several other value-added properties to textiles.

In addition to the standard DSM textile product line, Bolger & O’Hearn will also provide fully customized and formulated coatings, finishes and adhesives based on the DSM product technology. You can learn more about B&O’s exclusive agreement with DSM Coating Resins on the B&O website.

“We’re excited to promote our new distribution relationship with DSM to the Techtextil audience,” said Shaun O’Hearn, president of Bolger & O’Hearn. “Techtextil is an ideal venue to discuss DSM’s textile coating products. We’re also looking forward to discussing industrial applications for our powerful new Stormproof DWR, OmniBloq™.”

Applied to textiles at the mill, Stormproof/Breathable™ OmniBloq™ delivers highly durable, water repellence that does not compromise fabric hand, product design or fabric breathability.

An ideal DWR against even the harshest rainstorms and squalls, OmniBloq™ has been engineered to keep the rain off without the bulk or stiffness of a laminate. OmniBloq™ is also recyclable, non-PFOA and provides protection against oil and stains. End applications include stormproof outdoor apparel, such as with Flylow Gear ski wear, workwear, boat covers, awnings and any other textile that needs heightened DWR protection.

Bolger & O’Hearn is also launching a new corporate website at Techtextil. Introduced In January, the new website provides a comprehensive look at their products, sustainability programs and Innovation Lab.

Known for innovation and the highest quality standards, Bolger & O’Hearn frequently develops new chemical products for customers and can turn most requests over quickly. Many of their products use the most environmentally-compliant materials and technologies available. Most are water-based, and Bolger & O’Hearn strives to continually improve the health, safety and environmental profiles of the chemistries they develop for the industries they serve.

Posted February 21, 2019

Source: Bolger & O’Hearn