UK First For Icon Graphics With Durst Rho 512R LED Investment

Leatherhead, Surrey — January 23, 2019 — Icon Graphics has invested in Durst technology for the second time in 12 months, now adding a Rho 512R LED printer to its headquarters in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, in another UK first for the company.

Icon Graphics, which completed installation of the UK’s first Rho P10 250HS PLUS 6C + W inkjet printer in December 2017, now has five-metre wide and dedicated roll-to-roll printing capabilities. The installation of the Rho 512R LED is the first in the UK from Durst, manufacturer of advanced digital printing production technologies.

The investment opens up important additional opportunities in markets including events / exhibitions, point of sale and retail sectors, such as lightbox work. Icon Graphics is a large-format digital print, sign and direct-to-media specialist that works with the UK’s largest design agencies and many high profile blue chip companies.

Previously, five-metre wide work had to be either sub-contracted out, which could easily mean a two-day delay, or turned down. Now the work can be produced in-house in as little as two hours.

Neville Tosar, Director of Icon Graphics, said: “From my first-year experience, I had no hesitation in getting a Durst again, although I did my homework. This is new LED technology from Durst and I think LED will be the future. This second machine also prints at an amazing quality and is incredibly quick and flexible. I come from an engineering background and soon realised how well these machines are built and, pound for pound, the machine represents really good value. Investing in technology is a way of making the best use of staff and making them more productive.”

He added: “I have nothing but praise for the way we have been treated. Durst is also a family-owned company and provides really good support and service, not that we need it because both machines are extremely reliable. It was really good to visit Durst in Lienz and the headquarters at Brixen where the machine was manufactured.”

Peter Bray, Managing Director of Durst UK and Ireland, said: “This is another quantum leap forward for Icon Graphics, which is the first company in the UK and Ireland to install a Durst Rho 512R LED system, which is especially suitable for thermo-sensitive substrates and benefits from a new ink system. It is another example of how increasing numbers of companies are turning to Durst to partner them as part of the transformation and digitization of industrial production processes.”

Posted January 23, 2019

Source: Durst