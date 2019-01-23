Reset With Signature Sleep’s New Line Of Nanobionic® Mattresses

NEW YORK — January 23, 2019 — The best way to kick start a great day begins with a good night’s sleep. Getting rest which adequately rejuvenates and restores you is a vital part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Regular physical activity promotes better physical and mental health and an overall better mood. The more active you are in your day to day, the higher your need for deep and effective sleep. Which is why having a mattress to restore and aid in recovery is so critical in your daily routine: move, improve, sleep, repeat.

What if you could press reset? Signature Sleep is proud to unveil its latest innovation – the Nanobionic® Reset mattress designed to promote quality sleep which in turn promotes a healthier lifestyle. The mattress itself comprises multiple layers: the first is a charcoal and gel-infused memory foam layer, which provides a cooler sleeping surface that helps regulate body temperature. Following, is a layer of natural Talalay that allows for superior airflow, distributing heat away from the body. The core of the mattress is made with independently encased coils that minimize motion transfer, help to relieve pressure and contribute to a more restful sleep.

Lastly but certainly not least, the top layer includes the Nanobionic® technology.

So what is Nanobionic® technology and how does it promote a better night’s rest? Nanobionic® is a high-tech patented coating, in the form of a liquid substance, which transforms body heat into Far Infrared Rays (FIR) and reflects them back to the body. Far Infrared Rays are invisible waves of energy which have the ability to penetrate, soothe and stimulate the human body. This in turn promotes a temporary increase in local blood flow and helps to soothe muscles to promote restful sleep and increase comfort.

This recycling of the body’s energy also helps to reduce cold feet and hands, optimizes thermoregulation and helps to enhance faster recovery from your day to day life. Nanobionic® products are regulated by the U.S. FDA as medical devices and general wellness products.

This ground breaking technology was originally used in athletic apparel to aid with recovery and has now been integrated into different textiles such as mattresses – allowing for wellness to be achieved at every stage of your day.

Posted January 23, 2019

Source: Signature Sleep