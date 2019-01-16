Perennials and Sutherland, LLC Opens Sophisticated Rug Facility in India

DALLAS — January 16, 2019 — Perennials and Sutherland, LLC, leader in the international design industry and the preeminent provider of luxury furniture, performance textiles and accessories, has announced the launch of Perennials India, a modern manufacturing facility in the village of Manjusar, of Vadodara district, in Gujarat, India. Partnering with the U.S. India Chamber of Commerce, Perennials India (PI) located a 14,000+ square foot facility in the region, then expanded it to include a new 44,750 square foot space. The new facility ensures quality control and lead time management by housing PI weavers, looms, and operations personnel under one roof.

Since 2013 Perennials Rugs has been a growing sector for the Perennials brand and continues to make waves in the luxury performance flooring industry. Perennials rugs combine the technology of 100% solution dyed acrylic fibers with the craftsmanship of artisan weavers. With a new—and growing—team of 200+ local weavers, PI is able to increase rug output for the brand, as well as strike off output, while maintaining premier quality.

Amol Biniwale, Managing Director, Perennials India, spearheads the on-site operations and development of the new facility. “Our new space will accommodate a total of 100-120 looms, resulting in a vertically integrated process that will increase efficiency and quality,” says Biniwale. “We are also proud to provide the region with over 300 jobs in production, administration, and operations.”

On January 22, 2019 Perennials India will celebrate the facility’s grand opening with the U.S. India Chamber of Commerce.

In attendance will be Ann Sutherland, CEO of Perennials and Sutherland, LLC. “The relationship with the Chamber of Commerce has been exceptional every step of the way,” says Sutherland. “Under the leadership of our own Chief Operations Officer Chris Morris, and of course Amol Biniwale—and with the Chamber’s assistance—we are now weaving our own rugs, on our own looms, with our talented weavers, in just a year’s time. This success is a result of truly seamless collaborative efforts.”

Perennials Fabrics and Rugs are available to interior designers and architects through fine showrooms and studios worldwide.

