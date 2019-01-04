Mimaki Announces Tessa Koops As Fashion Designer For Heimtextil 2019

AMSTERDAM — January 4, 2019 — Mimaki Europe, a leading manufacturer of inkjet printers and cutting systems, today announces its partnership with Dutch retail fashion designer, Tessa Koops, for Heimtextil 2019 (8-11 January 2019, Frankfurt, Germany – Stand J81, Hall 3.0). Completing its line-up of designer collaborations for the show, clothing specifically designed for Mimaki by Koops, will be used to demonstrate the power of art in fashion and the huge impact digital print can have on creativity and personalization within the fashion design and manufacturing process.

Koops joins a prestigious group of inspirational world-leading designers brought together by Mimaki for Heimtextil 2019. Under the theme of ‘The Fusion of Innovation and Design’ and celebrating digital print within all elements of art, interior design and fashion, Mimaki commissioned work from designers including Sigrid Calon and Claire Vos (Studio Roderick Vos), will also be showcased throughout the Mimaki booth.

Tessa Koops is a fashion designer of women’s clothing, specialising in dresses with floral/patterned prints. In addition to dressing different celebrities, her clothing is sold in more than 50 retail outlets across the Netherlands.

“Ordinarily, I work a lot with purchased prints for my clothing. However, this collaboration with Mimaki has enabled me to go beyond the typical design limitations of fashion and better understand how digital print can increase creativity, personalisation and diversification across a range of pieces. As you will see on the booth, one of my own paintings is used in a variety of ways including as a print for dresses,” comments Tessa Koops.

“I am very impressed and inspired by the possibilities that Mimaki printers offer the fashion industry. As a designer, you normally don’t get to experience such cutting-edge technology first hand, so this has been quite enlightening. In fact, exposure to the potential of digital print has enabled me to think in broader terms than just fashion design,” concludes Koops.

With printed applications on a diverse range of textiles, fabrics and interior materials, visitors to the Mimaki booth at Heimtextil 2019 will learn how they too can use advanced print technology to drive design innovation and profitability. Additional Mimaki designers include Anousjka Röben displaying shoes and creative studio Deux d’Amsterdam showing a unique kimono designed specifically for Mimaki – all designs were digitally printed by Textiles & More (T&M).

The Mimaki stand will showcase a printer for almost every type of textile application, with other digitally printed textiles applied to design classics in the ‘Pode’ range from Leolux, and feature walls utilising photography from Arjan Benning also being displayed.

Posted January 4, 2019

Source: Mimaki