MagnaColours® Launch BluePrint Campaign

BARNSLEY, England – January 15, 2019 – Manufacturers of water-based screen-printing inks, MagnaColours® will launch a brand-new initiative at the upcoming ISS Long Beach exhibition. The MagnaColours® BluePrint campaign will be introduced at the show, a corporate sustainability partnership between Magna and ocean conservation charity Just One Ocean. Magna’s support and donations to the charity will contribute to valuable research into pollution, the threat of microplastics to wildlife and human health and how industry can work towards cleaner oceans. The aim of the project is to raise awareness of global ocean pollution and the impact of unsustainable manufacturing processes from the garment industry.

Just One Ocean was founded by David Jones in 2014, an environmentalist, researcher, diving specialist and speaker. Having travelled the world as a diver and an underwater photographer, David saw for himself the devastation that the human race was having on the environment and oceans in particular. About the partnership with MagnaColours®, he said, “As a UK conservation charity having the support of business and industry is important to us. We are proactively undertaking research and raising awareness of ocean issues, but we need help from a wide range of organisations to do that. However, it is also important to us that we forge relationships with organisations that not only reflect our goals and objectives, but also contribute in some way to making the planet and the oceans potentially a better place. Sustainability is key to that and we are therefore delighted to have partnered with Magna Colours Ltd.”

Magna’s support for the charity will initially contribute to two key research projects, the Big Microplastic Survey: a unique science programme gathering data about the scale and distribution of the global microplastic issue. And an expedition to the Northwest passage in 2019, focusing on gathering data from the arctic circle on the impact of anthropogenic activities involving students from UK and EU universities to undertake experiments and bring back information.

As water-based ink manufacturers for the textile screen-printing industry, MagnaColours® have a history of sustainability initiatives and innovative environmentally sensitive product ranges, often industry-firsts. In 2017, Magna launched GNA®, their universal certificate of compliance and sustainability that meets the customer demand to significantly reduce the amount of hazardous and environmentally damaging chemicals from the garment-printing industry.

About their brand-new BluePrint programme, Chairman and Owner of MagnaColours® Tom Abbey said, “By choosing MagnaPrint® inks, screen-printers and brands can reduce their impact on the environment through eradicating harmful chemicals, reducing unnecessary ink consumption and increasing their production efficiency. As we continue to develop even more sustainable screen-printing inks, with the BluePrint campaign we are also positively supporting the health of the earth’s oceans.”

Posted January 15, 2019

Source: MagnaColours®