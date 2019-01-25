IVL Receives Global Recognitions For Sustainability Development Lowering Impact On Climate Change

BANGKOK, Thailand — January 25, 2019 — Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL), a global chemical producer, is aware that climate change is one of the most compelling risks that the world is facing today, and is fully committed to finding pathways to develop effective low-carbon strategies that alleviate climate change. With this tremendous effort to achieve its aspiration of being a world-class chemical company making great products for society, growth resting on positive environmental and social continuity as well as ethical performance on economic have been IVL’s priorities. Our geographical diversification, with strong cooperation of every operating site in 31 countries in 2018 has now been once again recognized by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).

The CDP is a global organization that recognizes the efforts companies put into preventing dangerous climate change and environmental damage. It aims to make environmental reporting and risk management a business norm, and drive disclosure, insight and action towards a sustainable economy. The CDP is one of the most recognizable ratings on a global level and has been widely accepted amongst top international companies.

For the performance in 2018, a majority of peer companies from the Materials sector and the Chemicals industry successfully achieved this notable CDP rating at Awareness Level, or a score of C. Against peers, IVL was benchmarked and recognized as having reached the CDP Management Level at a score of B. This highlights the company’s successfully implemented actions, policies and strategies to address the environmental issues in the past year.

Besides this, IVL was recognized by achieving the highest score amongst companies in the SET50 and GICS100 on Bloomberg ESG assessment.

All these achievements reflect the company’s excellent performance in taking further steps to effectively reduce emissions, indicating more advanced environmental stewardship. IVL has developed a policy and strategic framework within which to take action and reduce negative climate change impacts. IVL’s sustainability performance is meant to support the COP21 agreement to combat climate change and to accelerate and intensify the actions and investments needed for a sustainable low carbon future.

Posted January 25, 2019

Source: Indorama Ventures