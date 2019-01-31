Heimtextil 2019: Graphic Patterns And Sustainable Materials Dominate

FRANKFURT AM MAIN — January 31, 2019 — Structure, graphic patterns and health-promoting materials: these are the key trend signals from Heimtextil 2019 in Frankfurt am Main. From 8-11 January, the international leading trade fair for home and contract textiles offered an attractive backdrop for the innovations of 3025 exhibitors from 65 countries.

Anyone who claims that there is no ‘one trend’ was firmly put right by Heimtextil 2019: graphic patterns are the must-have of the season for all segments, from carpets, wall and window decoration to furniture and decorative fabrics and on the table, in the bathroom and in the bedroom. These include variations on geometries, checks, diamonds and diagonal stripes as well as inspirations from the 50s, 60s and 70s, elegant style elements from Art Deco and designs à la M.C. Escher.

The latter in particular, with their strong three-dimensional optics, form a link to the second top trend: very haptic structures provide exciting inspiration for the eye and hand across all types of textiles. The consistently grippy fabrics convey aspects such as craftsmanship, quality and authenticity. These include cotton and linen looks with typical slub elements, elaborate traditional weaves, interesting cut-outs and material mixes, elements borrowed from outdoor and functional clothing as well as the ubiquitous patina effects.

These structured surfaces appear particularly elegant in the combination of dark grey and silver tones with natural, often light non-colours. The compositions are complemented mainly by powdery pastels from rose and lilac to mint and blue. The deliberate blending with light shades of grey gives the colour fan a casual and adult touch. Parallel to this, the denim trend continues to develop, flanked by a robust style in mud and khaki shades mixed with bright orange. All in all, the colour worlds appear very coordinated and harmonious. Strong accents of gold and mustard yellow or ultraviolet are to be found above all in the opulent, more luxurious collections.

Decorative & Furniture Fabrics: health-promoting and sustainable

In the new Heimtextil trade fair concept, halls 4.0, 4.1 and 4.2 were convincing as a compact meeting place for furniture and decorative fabrics, upholstery and imitation leather, carpets and contract business. In addition to the important design components, the themes of health and sustainability came to the fore here. This trend was expressed partly in the numerous new products related to recycling, upcycling and cradle to cradle. Innovators such as Trevira CS and Antex focused on new processes and used marine waste such as fishing nets and PET bottles as raw materials for their recyclable yarns. The vegan trend is embraced among other things by Art & Interior with a high-quality silk fabric, which is obtained from the core of cotton. The company Froca, on the other hand, presented its nanotechnology-based innovation, a Teflon-free upholstery fabric line that can be cleaned with pure water.

A rethink of carpets is also taking place: suppliers such as Toucan-T presented PVC, latex and bitumen-free solutions that save around 12,600 tonnes of waste and 70,000 barrels of crude oil per 10,000 tonnes of raw material. The growing trend towards carpet tiles also offers more than just design advantages over rolled goods. This is because the smaller packaging units reduce CO2 values simply by improving transport options.

Textiles and floor coverings that are characterised by their health-promoting aspects are also in demand. Products by exhibitors such as Tecnografica, Cerda Fabrics and Essegomma are odourless, breathable, antibacterial and anti-allergenic. They have sound-absorbing abilities and/or clean the air in the room thanks to their special characteristics. Suppliers such as Höpke are marking the paradigm shift in the elderly and care sector with particularly easy-care and at the same time attractive fabrics.

Digital Print Technology: clean inks

Interest in sustainable solutions is also growing in digital printing, which has been given a new position at Heimtextil in hall 3.0. International market leaders such as HP are increasingly developing sustainable alternatives, including latex technologies that can be combined with recyclable materials, as well as a range of water-based inks and odourless prints that are also suitable for hospitals and schools. In terms of design, exhibitors like Mimaki demonstrated their skills in adapting one and the same work of art (Tessa Koops) on canvas, wallpaper and textile.

Wall Decoration: new graphics for the wall

In hall 3.1, suppliers such as A.S. Création, ATT Rotex, Rasch, Grandeco, Architects Paper and Galerie Limited inspired people to seek out new walls. The looks ranged from industrial and rustic-natural to sophisticated Art Deco, which also fits in well with the unmistakable renaissance of the peacock motif. The very haptic qualities, including wall, stone and plant looks, are and will remain in vogue. Designs from European metropolises, from London club chic to Amsterdam tile styles (AS Design), provide fresh impetus. In the case of motifs, graphic and geometric patterns in particular are slowly replacing floral designs. Geometric metallic structures, for example, have an impressive effect. Oversized enlarged dots or plant details such as those to be found at Wallpera and Casadeco pop up in between and look fresh and colourful. Technical innovations can be found among almost all suppliers in the field of fire protection and odourless materials. However, cost-effective roller solutions as an alternative to complex digital printing, for example with Rasch, also ensure movement in the industry.

Window & Interior Decoration: exciting perspectives

Exhibitors such as Apelt, Eustergerling, Heco, IFI Design, Saum & Viebahn and Style Library fully exploited the creative strength of decorative textiles at the new Interior Decoration hotspot in hall 8.0. As part of impressive presentations, they immersed visitors in different style worlds. In line with the major trends, graphic designs dominated the picture here as well. These range from simple geometric patterns such as diamonds, checks and stripes to complex, multi-coloured optical illusions. The sophisticated mix of different yarns, weaves and materials plays just as important a role as the alternation between translucency and opacity: curtains and blinds exhibit openwork patterns, cut-outs and patina aspects. High-quality ‘patchwork carpets’ give rise to exciting, haptic creations with piles of different heights. Matching sofa and cushion covers are characterised by two-tone mottled and grippy structures.

Intelligent darkening systems such as those from Buchheister not only provide privacy but also become an attractive design element. Contemporary accents are provided e.g. by Kadeco. In the tradition of the Wabisabi, which particularly appreciates old elements, pleated blinds feature burnout, patina effects and the original fake leno weaving technique.

Beautiful Living: good mood trends

Exhibitors such as Lanerossi, Silkeborg Uldspinderi and Zoeppritz presented trends for blankets, cushions and plaids, i.e. accessories that can be used to give interiors a lift on a seasonal basis. They impressed with wide and very harmonious colour fans. In amongst the pastels that also dominate here, an urban hunting lodge feeling arises with robust brown and khaki shades in combination with bright orange. Fans of the 70s will be pleased with a special novelty: the good old terry cloth has found its way into interior design. With vibrant colours, Pad Home Design motifs such as whale, lobster and crab already make you long for summer. The new table linen designs are also fresh and colourful. Colombo ensures children’s enjoyment at meals with tablecloths in a school chalkboard design, which the little ones can draw on with chalk.

Smart Bedding: sleeping as though in space

Particular attention was paid by Heimtextil 2019 to sleep as a new lifestyle theme. The various solutions for improving nightly regeneration ranged from hotel beds that can be individually adjusted to suit the guest (GX by Rummel) and smart sleep sensor mats from Withings Sleep to technical materials from space travel at Outlast Technologies. These regulate the temperature during sleep by changing their physical state. Sustainability is also moving further into focus, for example with Ecobel/Belnou, Traumina and OBB in the form of increasingly mature recycling and cradle to cradle approaches or the conscious focus on organic qualities, origin and tradition.

Bed & Bath Fashion: feel-good moments

And of course the trends from the new hall 12 also support sweet dreams. HG Hahn combines the good with the beautiful and highlights how to protect the oceans with its special whale edition. The bed linen is not only sustainably produced, but also does not use plastic in its packaging. Trendy stone-washed and crêpe-nature products also guarantee sleep enjoyment that doesn’t require any ironing. Overall, with their very coherent collections and colour worlds, the major brands such as Bierbaum, Christian Fischbacher, Cawö, Esenza, Estella, Irisette, Lexington, Schlossberg and Vossen ensure moments of well-being in the bathroom and bedroom. In addition to relaxed melanges of rosé and light grey, strong compositions such as red-lilac or orange-grey-black set contemporary accents. Eye-catchers include casual industrial styles in denim/blue-grey-brown on the one hand and cheerful oversized dots on the other. In hall 12.1, suppliers such as Estamparia Textil Adalberto, Altinbasak, Bestitch, Casa Soft, Doksan, Erteks, NLG – Nile Linen Group and Makroteks presented contemporary collections for e.g. the hotel industry. These skilfully combine urban elegance in sophisticated grey-blue colour worlds with very modern interpretations of the country house style.

All about Pets: pure enjoyment

Pets welcome! Exhibitors presented new trends and intelligent products for pets in the Galleria. These included special dog blankets for puppies that the little ones can bite – because they will do so anyway. In addition to animal furniture that has won several design awards, Laboni presented a range of toys. The chews made from natural fibres have a tooth-cleaning effect and are machine washable. Darling Little Place inspired with ergonomic and stylish floor cushions for all sizes of dog consisting of a mattress insert suitable for washing machines and a cuddly insert. And if the chic animal furniture from Lex & Max or Frau Frau Frau is not enough to give a sense of well-being, there are now also air-purifying fragrances available that will clear up the atmosphere in an instant.

Posted January 31, 2019

Source: Messe Frankfurt