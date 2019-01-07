Designer Kathryn M. Ireland Launches First-Of-Its-Kind White-Glove Digital Design Platform — The Perfect Room

LOS ANGELES — January 7, 2019 — Internationally celebrated interior designer Kathryn M. Ireland has announced the launch of her newest design venture, The Perfect Room. With three decades of experience in luxury interior design, the famed British-born, Los Angeles-based Ireland has set out to disrupt the digital design industry with the first top-tier, online concierge design service, providing curated products and unparalleled design expertise just one click away.

The Perfect Room aims to elevate the digital design experience for sophisticated clients looking for an interior refresh from the industry’s most respected interior designers. Ireland has enlisted AD100 & ELLE Decor A-List designers Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Bunny Williams, Rachel Ashwell, Jeffrey Bilhuber, and Jeffrey Alan Marks. Each designer has curated a number of collections which are broken down by room type, color, and theme.

Ireland’s partnership with such high profile designers represents an innovative new direction when it comes to online interior design services, making The Perfect Room a truly premium experience for the high-end home consumer. Users take a style quiz to determine their aesthetic and then shop curated collections of home furnishings and accessories, which are priced at three tiers, with specialty bundled add-ons. The Perfect Room clients get exclusive access to trade furnishings and accessories not otherwise available when independently designing a home or room. Ireland says, “Our goal is to highlight great design, making a luxurious and comfortable home more accessible than ever. You select the designer-approved space and we bundle the full room in package form and deliver everything at once within 8 to 10 weeks.”

Notable collections include “The Quiet Outdoors”, a relaxing outdoor space fitted with perfectly printed pillows and vintage furnishings; “Cooking in Color”, a vibrant and artisanal kitchen collection inspired by Latin American and Moroccan styles; “Elevated Classic Dining”, a regal and refined assemblage of crystal accents, floral wallpaper and elegant textiles, and “Modern Malibu Living”, a sophisticated and organic collection of furniture and décor crafted from marble, leather, and wood.

Ireland also intimately understands the designer-client relationship and has worked to include exclusive offerings as well as a concierge service to help The Perfect Room customers through every step of their journey — answering questions, assisting with floorplans, sending samples and providing logistical coordination, delivery and install of product. Ireland notes, “I understand the service side; the ‘high touch’ needs of a client are important to the relationship and integral to the success of the project. For this reason, I felt it imperative to have an in-house concierge department comprised of designers and field experts. The Perfect Room is a true one-stop shop, without the headache of the traditional interior design process for those with little time to spare who still want a luxurious home with a designer stamp of approval.”

In the coming months The Perfect Room will expand to include 360-degree shopping, virtual and augmented reality features and a membership that will unlock special features.

With one click, you can begin your designer-inspired creation of The Perfect Room, creating a refined, luxurious space that not only reflects your style, but also brings the flair and innovation of an A-List Decorator into your home.

Source: Kathryn M. Ireland