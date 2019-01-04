AMREX Properties Named Receiver To Sell SGRTEX Textile Mill in Eden, N.C

EDEN, N.C. — January 4, 2019 — AMREX Properties and Receivers of Greensboro, North Carolina, has been named the Court Appointed Receiver to liquidate and sell all assets of the 181,000-square-foot SGRTEX Textile Mill in Eden, N.C.

AMREX seeks a purchaser to reopen operations at the plant, which was renovated in 2014 and supplied with state-of-the-art machines to spin OE cotton yards. AMREX is maintaining the facility on 21.6 acres at 335 Summit Road so that it is ready for full production.

Located in an area with low energy costs, a plentiful cotton supply, a skilled work force and a business-friendly atmosphere, the facility is ideal for textile production.

The City of Eden and Rockingham County leaders are aggressively supporting industries with grants and incentives for job creation and new taxable capital improvements.

“Rockingham County is ready to be as proactive as we possibly can in order to help attract a new user to this facility,” Rockingham County Manager Lance Metzler said. “Ideally, we would like to see it remain a textile operation so that our community retains the state-of-the-art equipment. However, our Board of Commissioners would be willing to consider any project that would breathe new life into this building and create jobs.”

