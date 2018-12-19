SURTEX® 2019 Announces Slate of Webinars On-Demand for Exhibitor Support

WHITE PLAINS, NY — December 19, 2018 — SURTEX®, the premier gathering for the surface design marketplace and the largest licensing forum in New York City, announced a slate of new webinars to support exhibitors in their upcoming trade show experience. The event is February 3-6, 2019 at the Javits Center in New York and will be co-located with both NY NOW® and the National Stationery Show®.

“Companies participate in SURTEX because of the many opportunities they have by doing so,” said Meg Estevez, Emerald Expositions Vice President of Marketing. “We take that very seriously and work diligently to provide as many resources as possible to help our exhibitors take full advantage of the exposure that participation in SURTEX provides.”

New this year is the ability for exhibitors to have access to the full line up of webinar recordings, “on demand”. A simple registration allows them access to all the recordings whenever it is convenient. The topics are:

Put PR to Work for Your Company

SURTEX media relations consultant Dianna Smoljan of The Write Concepts, provides tips for show participants to create their show PR plan and use the PR resources available to them to obtain the most exposure. The presentation outlines what exhibitors need to do to before, during and after the Show to make the most of their show experience.

HELP! I’m Exhibiting at SURTEX. Now What?

Brenda Manley, of Brenda Manley Designs and Julie Newman, of Jewel Branding & Licensing offer this program developed especially for new designers, illustrators, photographers and others making the decision to participate in SURTEX for the first time. The material covers and answers the basics in preparing to license and sell designs at SURTEX.

Tradeshow Sales Success

Rob Fortier, of RobFortier.com shares with exhibitors what it takes to have the show of their dreams — writing lots of orders, signing up an enthusiastic sales force and making a name for themselves. He talks about the key to success-planning and preparation.

Tradeshow Sales Success Follow-up

Fortier offers exhibitors details about what to do when the show is over. His insight is aimed to help exhibitors extend their experience and get all the bang for their buck by following through.

Operations and Booth Logistics

Operations managers present this webinar to assist with all things operations — from shipping and move-in, to electrical, labor, furniture and furnishings, they will share how to get things done easily and efficiently.

The colocation of SURTEX with the NSS and NY NOW expands the opportunities and exposure for the exhibitors and buyers attending all events. Just one badge makes visiting all shows easy, with a great deal if crossover interest across the design, stationery, lifestyle and spectrum.

Source: SURTEX