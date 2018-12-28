Kiian Digital To Debut Reactive Inks At Heimtextil 2019

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill.— December 27, 2018 — JK Group, part of Dover Digital Printing and Dover, will attend Heimtextil in Frankfurt, Germany, on January 8-11, 2019. Heimtextil is a global annual event for interior textiles trends that received nearly 70,000 visitors from 135 different countries last year. JK Group will use this platform to unveil Kiian Digital’s reactive inks line, Digistar Bellagio, designed for direct printing onto cotton and the other cellulosic fibers.

“We are excited to put forward, in this important textile context, Digistar Bellagio, which is the natural complement of the Kiian Digital’s current textile product portfolio,” says Marco Girola, JK Group Marketing Manager. “Digistar Bellagio was born from the synergy of highly specialized teams in digital textile printing, MS Printing Solutions & JK Group. They go beyond the limits of product and process by developing systems to raise efficiency and maximize results, to benefit the market in which we operate.”

Show attendees will experience the printing results achievable by using Digistar Bellagio with live print demonstrations at the MS Printing Solutions booth by a JP4 EVO printing machine.

Digistar Bellagio’s color selection has been created by selecting dyes and allows reproduction of a wide color gamut, while offering outstanding bright and vivid colors. The line includes 8 colors: CYMK, Black and Light Black and 3 spot colors, Orange, Red and Blue.

In addition to Digistar Bellagio, the MS Printing Solutions booth (Hall 3.0 – Booth J61) will also feature:

Digistar Bravo disperse inks, compatible with Kyocera printheads for direct printing onto polyester. Digistar Bravo is recognized for excellent light fastness, high penetration into fibers, and extremely deep intensity of its black inks.

Digistar K-Choice pigment inks, compatible with Kyocera printheads for direct digital printing onto fabric created for fashion and home applications. Digistar K-Choice is recognized for excellent light fastness, good washing resistances and a wide color gamut enabling accurate reproduction.

At the event, JK Group will also focus on its eco-friendly commitment, especially for the Kiian Digital brand that, through its full Textile Standard Compliance Program, enables production of sustainable printing.

Posted December 28, 2018

Source: Dover