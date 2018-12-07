DRÄXLMAIER Completes New Spartanburg County Expansion 

COLUMBIA, S.C. — December 4, 2018 — The DRÄXLMAIER Group, one of the world’s top automotive suppliers, has completed a new expansion of its existing manufacturing operations in Spartanburg County. This expansion represents an investment of $42.7 million and the creation of 460 new jobs.

A tier one supplier to the international automotive industry and headquartered in Germany, DRÄXLMAIER manufactures interiors for premium automobiles and plastic components at its Duncan, S.C. site, which is located at 1751 East Main Street. Opened in 1998, the facility has been expanded three times since then, the last time in 2015 when DRÄXLMAIER constructed a 184,000-square-foot production and logistics building.

With this project, DRÄXLMAIER has invested in additional equipment to accommodate new automotive interior production demands by new and existing customers.

For more information on the DRÄXLMAIER Group, visit the company’s website.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. A $500,000 Set Aside grant was also awarded to Spartanburg County to assist with the costs of building upfit.

“We are proud to call South Carolina our home. Our latest expansion shows that we are committed to steady growth in the region. South Carolina offers us an excellent business environment, a talented and skilled workforce and exceptional market access. We appreciate all the support we have received from state and local officials.” –DRÄXLMAIER Group CEO Americas Dr. Josef Mittermeier

“South Carolina remains a leader in the global automotive industry, and this expansion by DRÄXLMAIER is a great example of that. We’re proud that this internationally-renowned company has been a part of the South Carolina business community for more than two decades, and we look forward to their continued success here.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“It’s hard to overstate the important role that DRÄXLMAIER has played in transforming South Carolina’s economy into an automotive powerhouse. I congratulate this innovative company on their ongoing success and look forward to watching this latest expansion come to fruition.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“We are extremely pleased that the DRÄXLMAIER Group is expanding and growing its operations in Spartanburg County. DRÄXLMAIER’s decision to expand here represents our commitment to our existing industries through the support of Spartanburg’s Economic Futures Group and the S.C. Department of Commerce. Working together with industry, we continue to demonstrate the hospitable international business climate that exists in Spartanburg County and the dedication of the economic development team in South Carolina.” –David Britt, Spartanburg County Economic Development Committee chairman and Economic Futures Group board member

Posted December 7, 2018

Source: Office of the Governor of South Carolina